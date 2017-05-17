Crashes Last Week; Crashes This Week at Bowman Gray

There’s a reason Bowman Gray Stadium is called the Madhouse. The competitors continue to have their ups and downs in the points battles – and this Saturday night a special, never-before-seen event is coming to the Stadium.



In the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series, Tim Brown of Tobaccoville took a hit in the points rankings. Even though he won the first 25-lapper last week, he finished last place in the second race after a wreck on lap one. He drops from second in the points down to third.



That cleared the way for James Civali of Davidson to move up to second in the points standings. However, Burt Myers of Walnut Cove finished strong in both races – keeping him in the points lead and slightly increasing the margin that separates him from the rest of the field.



It’s getting to be a familiar refrain for the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series: John Holleman of Winston-Salem and Derek Stoltz of Walkertown are yet again locked in a tie for the points lead.



Zack Clifton of Walkertown had his work cut out for him on Saturday as he dodged the attempts at revenge from Tommy Neal of Walkertown. But Clifton was able to finish second and third – moving him up to third in the points.



Saturday’s Whelen Street Stock 50 put the competitors of the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series to the test. Jeremy Warren of Winston-Salem finished third to maintain his points lead. But 18-year-old female Rookie Amber Lynn of Walkertown finished in second – taking her up to second on the points ladder, just a few points under Warren.



Chase Hunt of Lexington still leads the way in the points battle for the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series. Chris Allison of Mocksville grabbed the checkered to jump from fourth to second – a mere two points out of the lead.



The Madhouse will erupt this Saturday night with a new event – the first ever Crash Fest presented by Triad CW 20. Racing for all four divisions is on the schedule – plus a 109 U-Pull-It Skid Race, a 109 U-Pull-It Chain Race, and a 109 U-Pull-It Demolition Derby.



If you love to see the wrecks, to hear the collisions, to feel the adrenaline-packed thrills of banging sheet metal – then Crash Fest this Saturday is a night you don’t want to miss. And to add to the heat: if competitors can win more than one of these special events, they’ll score some massive bonus money.



Gates open at 6:00 for practice, and the first race begins at 8:00 PM – this Saturday night. Ticket prices, directions, and more information can be found online at www.bowmangrayracing.com or by calling (336) 723-1819.



BGS PR