Monster Energy All-Star Race Dignitaries Announced

Four operators of entirely different modes of transportation will help bring the Monster Energy All-Star Race to life on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as legendary motocross racer and former NASCAR driver Ricky Carmichael, Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza, world champion Professional Bull Rider J.B. Mauney and champion trophy truck racer B.J. Baldwin were named dignitaries for the biggest all-star event in sports.

Monster Energy named Espinoza, a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, as Grand Marshal. In 2015, Espinoza rode American Pharoah to the horse racing Triple Crown – becoming at 43 the oldest jockey to ever win the Triple Crown and the first jockey since 1978 to earn the prestigious honor.

Serving as honorary pace car driver will be Carmichael, nicknamed “The G.O.A.T.” as in Greatest Of All Time. Carmichael is a seven-time AMA Motocross 250cc and five-time AMA Supercross 250cc champion as well as a former Monster Energy-sponsored driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and XFINITY Series.

Mauney – a two-time PBR world champion – will be the Honorary Starter. Mauney is a native of nearby Mooresville, North Carolina, native who last year became the first bull rider to reach the $7 million mark in career earnings.

Baldwin, who drives an 800-horsepower Monster Energy-branded trophy truck for Baldwin Motorsports, won the prestigious SNORE Mint 400 desert race in Las Vegas in 2011. He will pilot his black, Monster Energy-sponsored trophy truck around the speedway during All-Star Race pace laps and will serve as Honorary Grand Marshal Truck Driver.

In addition to the excitement surrounding the May 20 Monster Energy All-Star Race, dignitaries for the May 19 N.C. Education Lottery 200 include:

Honorary Starter: Bill Myers, NC Education Lottery

Grand Marshal: Lucy Shaffer, NC Education Lottery

The 70-lap Monster Energy All-Star Race goes green at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

CMS PR