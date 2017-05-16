PG&E, Sentinels of Freedom and Sonoma Raceway Partner for Military Career Day

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Sentinels of Freedom and Sonoma Raceway will join forces to play hosts to the third Military Career Day at the raceway’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend on Friday, June 23.

The event will include workshops, panel presentations and a job fair featuring more than 40 Bay Area companies. In addition, the career day will include a Q&A with NASCAR driver and active U.S. Navy Lt. Jesse Iwuji.

To highlight PG&E’s 1,000 Careers Project and its commitment to hire 1,000 veterans by 2023, PG&E is partnering with Sentinels of Freedom, a nationwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps severely wounded and injured post-9/11 veterans in successfully completing higher education and finding career-focused employment.

“Veterans, especially those with a service-related disability, may need help transitioning into long-term civilian careers. We’re proud to sponsor the third Military Career Day at Sonoma Raceway as part of our continuing support of veterans,” said PG&E Vice President of Human Resources, Sentinels of Freedom board of directors member and former Army Captain Mary King.

“We thank PG&E, Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR, and all Americans that support our most valuable national treasure: our veterans,” said Sentinels of Freedom Chairman and CEO Mike Conklin. “This event is an incredible opportunity for veterans to take that next step into finding long-term success.”

Sentinels of Freedom is assisting PG&E in recruiting Bay Area employers for the event. Previously, PG&E and Sentinels of Freedom have co-sponsored student veteran resource centers at San Francisco State University, College of Alameda and Los Medanos College in Pittsburg. The centers provide resources about military benefits, a peaceful place to study, and networking opportunities for veterans.

The Career Day is open to all active, guard, reserve, veterans, and military spouses. The focus will be on translating the skill sets of military members transitioning to the job market, and include information on non-traditional careers for veterans with disabilities. The event will be held in a hospitality chalet located above Turn 2 of the road course from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 200 Career Day participants will be admitted free to the raceway on Friday, June 23. They will also receive two reserved seat tickets to the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 25. Job seekers must pre-register on the Sonoma Raceway website.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a career-building workshop that will concentrate on resume building and how to succeed in job interviews. The workshop will also include a leadership panel which will focus on veterans with disabilities thriving in new careers. Employers participating in the Career Day are from various fields including the utility, health care, law enforcement, and chemical industries.

