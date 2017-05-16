South Boston Speedway Drivers Ready to Get Back In Action

Saturday cannot not come soon enough for drivers at South Boston Speedway.

“Man, it seems like it’s been winter all over again,” said Austin Thaxton, third in South Boston’s Late Model Stock points headed into Saturday night’s Bojangles NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s.

It has been a month since most of South Boston’s divisions were on track. There was a rainout four weeks ago followed by the NASCAR K&N East Pro Series visiting two weeks ago.

“We are really looking forward to getting back on track,” said Late Model driver Danny Willis. “The car was pretty much ready to race when we got rained out, but we’ve still been working on it to see if we can get more speed out of it. Hopefully, we will get to do some testing this week and see if we can make any gains.”

Thaxton said his team has done minimal work on their South Boston car, because like Willis, his car was ready to race when the rains came. But Thaxton has still managed to stay busy in the sport.

“Luckily, I’ve been racing the Super Late Model some so I wasn’t completely out of the seat the whole time,” said Thaxton, who hasn’t won this season, but has three top-five finishes in four starts. “We are really looking forward to getting back to SoBo in my car. I feel like we have started the year off slow, but it’s about to turn around for us.”

Willis, who bounced back from a wreck in the first race of the season for a second the last time out, has sentimental reasons to believe his luck will chance this weekend.

“It’s been a year to this race that we picked up our first Late Model win. It would be awesome if we can do it again,” said Willis.

A pair of 75-lap Late Model races will highlight Saturday night’s Bojangles NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s. In addition, there will be a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Registration and pit gates open at 2:30 p.m., practice runs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and qualifying starts at 6 p.m. The first race gets the green flag at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 7-12. Kids ages six and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

SBS PR