Pocono Raceway, JR Motorsports Continue Partnership

Pocono Raceway and JR Motorsports will partner for a host of cool, fan-focused events in 2017, including the JR Nation Block Party prior to the Pocono 400 on June 9. This marks the second year of the partnership.



The JR Nation Block Party will feature live music on Friday and appearances from the race teams’ stable of drivers. Sponsors of JR Motorsports will be offering free samples throughout the weekend and plenty of giveaways will be offered.



“The JR Nation Block Party began last year as a collaborative effort with Pocono Raceway to thank our fanbase for their unwavering support,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “We’re excited to continue it this season, and know it will be a fun, engaging experience for our fans.”

NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers Elliott Sadler, Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier and William Byron will be part of an appearance on Friday at the infield stage of the JR Nation Block Party beginning at 7 p.m. Two hundred JR Motorsports Tour tee shirts will be given away during the event.



JR Motorsports is also working closely with Pocono Raceway on a music project that will be announced at a later date and several social media collaborations



Three JR Motorsports drivers participated in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Takeover of Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 9 and the No. 1 Armour Camaro and No. 1 One Main Financial were part of the parade lap through the streets of Center City.



The JR Nation Block Party is free of charge to all camping guests.

Pocono Raceway PR