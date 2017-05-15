Race Fans: Renew Your 2018 Month of May Tickets Now To Lock In 2017 Prices

Fans can renew their tickets now for the 2018 Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil – at 2017 prices – as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering pre-race renewal to its loyal customers for the first time.

Fans are encouraged to renew or upgrade their Indy 500 tickets at www.ims.com/renew. The renewal window will continue through 8 p.m. (ET) Sunday, June 18, 500 hours from the anticipated finish time of the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

These will be the best prices of the year, only available during the renewal window. Prices will increase in the fall when tickets go on sale.

“The Month of May is a tradition and something to look forward to every year,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “We’re grateful to our most loyal fans and are pleased to start the renewal window early, offering customers the opportunity to lock in current pricing for what will be another exciting May next year.”

Fans who have included tickets for other products in their 2017 order also can reorder at discounted prices during the renewal period. Those products include:

INDYCAR Grand Prix Race Day tickets

INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 practice and qualification days

Bronze Badges (NEW feature)

Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration tickets (NEW feature)

Miller Lite Carb Day tickets and concert upgrades

Firestone Legends Day concert tickets (NEW feature)

Snake Pit presented by Coors Light wristbands

Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will be first in line for ticket upgrades and are eligible for other presale offers for all IMS events.

IMS PR