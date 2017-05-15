Harrison Burton Tests At Memphis

Harrison Burton tested at Memphis International Raceway on Monday in preparation for the Memphis 125 NASCAR K&N Pro Series race on Saturday, June 3.

The 16-year-old driver turned his first laps around the 0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, Tenn. in his No. 12 DEX Imaging Toyota, and they came under the watchful eye of his father, Jeff, a 21-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The younger Burton comes into the race on a hot streak with wins in two of the last three K&N Pro Series East races. He scored a first career K&N victory in April at Bristol Motor Speedway and looks to make it 2-for-2 in Tennessee at Memphis. But, the track at Memphis presents its own set of challenges.

"This race is going to be exciting, the first race this season on a track bigger than a half-mile," Harrison Burton said. "It's going to be an aggressive race, guys going full out for the win. It's all about being able to bring the trophy home, and I expect to see a lot of action out there."

While his father is one of just seven NASCAR drivers with over 1,000 starts in the three national touring series, Jeff Burton never raced at Memphis International Raceway.

Now an analyst for NBC Sports, Jeff Burton believes the fans are in for a treat watching the young drivers of the K&N Series battle it out.

"The NASCAR K&N Series has a lot of young drivers trying to work their way into the highest form of racing," Jeff Burton said. "It's amazing how hard they race, how aggressive the racing is. It is NASCAR racing at its core with good teams, good equipment and good young drivers."

Tickets for the Memphis 125 start at just $20 with children 6-12 just $5 and those 5-and-under admitted free. There is a $49 upgrade VIP Experience which includes lunch with the drivers and a question and answer session with Jeff Burton.

To order tickets, visit racemir.com or call 901-WOW-Race (901-969-7223 ). The ticket office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MIR PR