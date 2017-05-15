Martinsville Speedway Announces New Hire and Promotions

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell added a new member to his team Monday, while promoting two others. Harrison Hamlet joined the Martinsville Speedway staff as the Manager of Communications, while Blake Collins was promoted to Senior Manager of Business Development and Ashley Oakes was promoted to Senior Manager of Sales.

Hamlet joins the speedway staff from the Martinsville Bulletin, where he served as Sports Editor for four years. Collins was promoted from the Manager of Communications position and Oakes was promoted from the Manager of Group Sales position.

“I’m very excited to bring Harrison on board,” Campbell said. “He has a great knowledge of our sport, having grown up with a father who raced at many levels and I’ve been impressed with his writing talent, as I would read his articles every day.

“Blake and Ashely have also shown to be very valuable members of our team and I’ve always been a big believer of promoting from within. I’m looking forward to all three of them playing a big role in the future of Martinsville Speedway.”

All three are from Martinsville and Henry County, a fact that is very important to Campbell.

“I’m very proud to be able to get good, talented employees from right in our backyard,” he said. “Martinsville and Henry County have a lot to offer when it comes to talented employees and I believe we need to do all we can to keep them here.”

All three will start their new positions immediately.

Racing returns to Martinsville Speedway this fall with two race weekends.

On September 23 the Whelen All-American Series will be in action with NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The race pays $25,000 to the winner and will be the first race under the track’s new LED lighting system.

On the weekend of October 27-29 the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will both be in action for the Alpha Energy Solutions 200 and the Old Dominion 500. Both races are part of NASCAR’s Playoffs, where the winner could be the first to lock in a spot at the Championship Round at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR