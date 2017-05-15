Richard Petty Birthday Celebration Coming to Homestead Miami Speedway During Championship Weekend

“The King” is coming to Homestead-Miami Speedway! As part of a year-long celebration of his 80th birthday, seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty will be hosting a birthday party prior to the Ford EcoBoost 300 XFINITY Series championship finale on Saturday, November 18. As part of the event, racing fans will have the chance for an exclusive meet and greet, and Q&A session with the NASCAR legend.

The celebration with NASCAR’s winningest driver is part of a special ticket package, which includes the meet and greet, Q&A session and a 3-day ticket to NASCAR’s championship races in the Monster Energy Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series, November 17-19. In addition, the ticket package for this limited-space event also includes:

· Private seating in spacious outdoor cabanas for all three championship races

· Pre-Race Pit Pass for the Ford EcoBoost 300 (Nov. 18) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Nov. 19)

· On-track access to the post-race celebrations for all three championship finales

· Guided garage tour by Glenn Jarrett, Motor Racing Network (MRN) personality

· Preferred Parking

· All-Inclusive Food and Beverage

· FanVision controller rental for entire weekend

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Petty Family Foundation, which supports organizations that serve children and veterans, and Victory Junction, an organization founded in honor of Adam Petty that helps enrich the lives of children battling disease or disability.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience to interact with the most decorated driver in NASCAR history. To purchase the ticket package, please call (305) 230-5255 or (866) 409-RACE (7223). Single-day tickets to 2017 Ford Championship Weekend are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Homestead Miami Speedway PR