OneMain Financial to sponsor NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Dover

OneMain Financial will serve as the entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 3, at Dover International Speedway, track officials announced today.

The “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series race at the Monster Mile is the fourth and final Dash 4 Cash race on the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series schedule. Four NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers, based on stage finishes, will be eligible for a $100,000 bonus at the end of the race.

OneMain Financial, established in 1912 in Baltimore, has extended more than $120 billion in loans to more than 10 million customers throughout the country to help with debt consolidation, home improvement projects, car purchases and more. The company has more than 1,700 branches in 44 states, including three in Delaware, with one in Dover.

“This sponsorship of the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway is just one more way we are showing our commitment to the NASCAR XFINITY Series,” said Kim Wijkstrom, Chief Marketing Officer at OneMain. “As a proud sponsor of Elliott Sadler and the No. 1 JR Motorsports race team, this sponsorship is a perfect fit and a great way for OneMain to support our community and NASCAR fans everywhere.”

The June 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “Bar Harbor 200” presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2 and the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 4.

“We’re delighted to add OneMain Financial as an entitlement sponsor to our NASCAR XFINITY Series race,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The Dash 4 Cash format provides an exciting mix of young drivers and veterans racing for a $100,000 bonus and OneMain Financial’s involvement will make the event even more special.”

Dover Motorsports PR