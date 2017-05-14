Outlaws Shine as Dirt Racing Returns to Meridian Speedway

Meridian Speedway returned to its racing roots Saturday as the stars of both the asphalt quarter-mile and the one-tenth mile Dirt Track at Meridian Speedway took part in Aaron’s Sales and Lease Night. The Teleperformance Claimer Stocks, College of Western Idaho Super Stocks, and Junior Stingers joined dirt track competitors in the 500 Open, 250 Open, Predator Stox, Hot Rod, and Box Stock for a full night of racing action.

The Junior Stingers kicked off asphalt main event action with a fifteen lap sprint. On the green Mary Sharp shot to the lead in her A-1 Chem Dry, La Sierra Tire and Wheel entry. Behind Sharp, Meridian, Idaho’s Rusty Houpt knifed his way through traffic and took second place in his Boise Spring Works, Catapult 3 machine. Houpt wasn’t done there as on lap three he roared past Sharp to take the lead, followed by Cody Castricone and Alyse Schildhauer.

Schildhauer’s CCT machine came alive on lap five as she blasted around Castricone to take the runner up spot. Two laps later, Schildhauer ducked low to move past Houpt for the top spot. As the leaders moved into lapped traffic Schildhauer was forced off line, and the Lotus, Idaho driver shot into the backstretch wall. Schildhauer emerged from her wrecked racer okay after the incident, and the lead was handed back to Houpt. On the restart Houpt sailed away from the field and crossed the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first.

The College of Western Idaho Super Stocks sped through their thirty lap feature. On the break Nampa, Idaho driver Hunter Gates put his YMC, PBT Auto Sales machine in the lead. Melissa Arte followed Gates forward and on lap two pulled to Gates’ outside. Gates did everything he could to hold off Arte’s Marv’s Tire Service, Dillon Performance Engines entry, but on lap two the lady racer made her way to the lead. This dropped Gates into the clutches of Ben Crow, who used lap six to put his Excel Equipment Company, Caldwell Transportation racer in the runner up spot.

A midrace caution bunched the field and brought Crow to Arte’s outside for the restart. Arte sprinted ahead of Crow when the green flag waved, but Crow kept the pressure on as Arte battled an ill-handling machine. A bunch of lapped traffic slowed Arte with two laps to go. While Crow was able to close the gap, he wasn’t able to make a move and Arte claimed her second main event win of the season.

A full field of Teleperformance Claimer Stocks closed asphalt main event action Saturday with a thirty lap feature. On the green Fred Nagele overpowered Greg Croasdale to put his Canton Café machine in the lead. Nagele found himself under fire on lap two as Josh Hale piloted his ASAP Towing machine around the high line and pulled even with Nagele’s pickup. This battled raged until lap sixteen, when the pair made contact on the front stretch. The scuffle cut Hale’s left front tire and sent him to the pit area.

The fight to stay up front had taken a toll on Nagele’s machine, too. Two laps after the contact with Hale, Jamie Hyde piloted his Wacky Shacks, Guppie’s Hot Rod Grille entry around Nagele for the lead. The next lap Jamie’s brother Brian Hyde pulled around Nagele to take the runner up spot. As the laps wound down Brian searched high and low for a line that would put his Affordable Rain Gutters, Glen’s Towing racer in the top spot, but Jamie was too strong and he claimed the victory for Hyde Brothers Racing.

Young Joey Weiderich used a bold three-wide pass on the white flag lap to take the Box Stock victory over Payton Weller and Bently Hull.

Nine-year-old Stephen Smith sped to the Hot Rod victory over Hudson and Emily Eccles.

Kizziah Arp stormed through the Predator Stox field to claim victory over Brian Williams and Cody Skinner.

DJ Sirani outlasted the 250 Open field to take the win over Riley Gonzalez and Mayci Crace.

Josh Faust held off a hard charging Caleb Johnson en route to his first 500 Open win. Hayden Flynn and Allen Martinson crossed the line second and third.

The action at Meridian Speedway continues this Saturday with Military Appreciation night at the quarter-mile oval. The Project Filter Pro-4s, Pro Trucks, College of Western Idaho Super Stocks, TEAM Mazda Mini Stocks, College of Western Idaho Tuners, Queen Bees and Six Shooters all battle for their Boise Boys Transportation trophies. General admission to Saturday night’s action is free for military members, and just $11 for adults. Log on to meridianspeedway.com for official results and the latest news from around the quarter-mile. We’ll see you this Saturday for Military Appreciation Night under the big yellow water tower at your NASCAR Home Track, Meridian Speedway.

Meridian Speedway PR