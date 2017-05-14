TWINS Double the Excitement at Dominion Raceway

Payton Sellers (#26) paid a visit to Dominion Raceway and walked away with two trophies in the NASCAR Whelen All American series presented by Papa John's.

After setting quick time in qualifying the inversion had him start 3rd and work his way to the front. Pole sitter (#8) Tyler Hughes was second and Bruce Anderson (#00) third. Eddie Johnson (#57), making his first DR start of the season finished fourth followed by (#7) Michael Hardin.

After a mandatory 8 car inversion, (#33) Macy Causey started on the pole for the 2nd 50 lap race. On the start she got stuck in the high line losing several spots as Sellers began working his way forward. Sellers held off Anderson for his 2nd win of the night and (#88) Doug Barnes was third.

In the Signature Home Settlements Modfied race Chris Humblet (#20) picked up the win. A late spin by (#22) Danny Martin moved Jimmy Humblet (#11) to second. Warren Lipford was third.

The D&L U Car Series never fails to be exciting. After (#09) Ryan Pritt and (#31) Aaron Donnelly got together it opened the door for Ronnie Vance (#40) to take the lead and the win with (#56) DJ Powell 2nd and Don Schumann (#11) third.

Cole Bruce (#31) was the Express Auto Service Bando winner.

Cody Scott (#88) picked up tbe Fredericksburg Limo Legends win.