Luck Changes Quickly for Tim Brown and Jonathan Brown at Bowman Gray

On Saturday night, Tim Brown showed us how quickly a night can go from hot to cold at Bowman Gray Stadium.



Brown was the fastest qualifier with a time of 13.555, placing him on the pole for the start of the first 25-lapper for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series. Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg threatened the rear bumper of Brown, but the #83 machine of Brown maintained the lead. Brown went on to take the checkered – his first of the 2017 season.



“It was a great race car tonight,” said Brown. “We were able to sit on the pole and win the race.” Bobby Measmer of Concord finished behind him in second, with Lee Jeffreys coming in third.



The second Modified race, though, brought a change of fates for Brown. He was involved in an early wreck on lap one and was towed off the track. He ended up finishing at the rear of the field in 17th.



But another reversal of luck occurred for Jonathan Brown of Winston-Salem. He started off the season with a bout of rough performances, ending his first two races early by being forced to pit. During qualifying sessions on Saturday, Brown didn’t even finish his lap – putting him at the rear of the field for the start of the first race.



He moved up from 19th to 13th in the first race – and then the “Madhouse Scramble” draw put him on the outside front row for the start of the second race. All of a sudden, it seemed like his season was about to change.



Brody Jones of Statesville started on the pole for the second race, but Jonathan Brown was able to beat him to the line as the green flag waved. There was no looking back.



“The 92 [of Brody Jones] spun on the initial start and that got me out front. That was the key right there,” said Jonathan Brown. “Once I did that, I knew just to keep it straight, keep him behind me, and lead 25 laps. I’ve been in that position a lot. The main thing to do is just stay cool - and I felt like my experience of being out front helped out a lot.” Jones finished second, with Randy Butner of Pfafftown taking third.



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Michael Adams of Yadkinville powered by on the outside row to pass by pole-starter Zack Clifton of Walkertown. Adams then led the way to take the win.



The second Sportsman race was a true “Madhouse” experience. Zack Clifton fought his way up to third place, giving a stout tap to Tommy Neal of Walkertown along the way. Neal spun and headed to the rear – and then decided to take revenge. Clifton was rammed under caution by Neal but managed to still finish third.



But all eyes were on the battle at the front of the field between Derek Stoltz of Walkertown and John Holleman of Winston-Salem as they tangled for the lead. Holleman delivered shot after shot the bumper of Stoltz but was unable to shake him. A nudge on the final lap had Holleman almost moving Stoltz out of the way, but Stoltz held strong to win. Holleman finished second.



Jake Creed of Dobson pulled off an amazing feat in the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series. After turning the fastest lap, Creed was moved to the rear after post-qualifying technical inspection. He started the race with the proper parts installed and climbed from the very rear all the way to the front. Creed took the checkered in the Whelen Street Stock 50 – the longest race of the season for the Street Stock class.



18-year old female rookie Amber Lynn of Walkertown put on a show and finished second. Jeremy Warren of Winston-Salem took third.



In the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series, Chris Allison of Mocksville won in a photo finish with Stephen Sanders of Midway. And in the second Stadium Stock race, Grayson Keaton of Mocksville took his first ever win at the Madhouse.



BGS PR