Mahoning Valley Speedway May 13 races are rained out

The races scheduled for this evening, May 13 at Mahoning Valley Speedway have been cancelled due to rain.

This is the second straight week and third time this season that rain has forced the cancelation of events.

Looking ahead to Saturday, May 20 all six track classes will be running including Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks plus there will be a Small Car Demo Derby. The Pro 4s will race in a feature only.

The Demo will be held at the conclusion of all feature events. It is limited to 20 cars. The cost to enter the Demo Derby is $25 per car which includes the driver.

Also next Saturday there is a Banner Contest. The contest will be broken down into four age groups. All entries should be brought to the track that night. Prizes will be awarded to each winner from each age category.

Rules are as follow:

1. Age groups: 4 and under, 5 -7, 8-11 and 12- Adults

2. Materials: Banners/Posters must be made of cardboard, poster board, crayons, color pencils, paint, beads, chenille stems assorted colors, foam letters and numbers only should be used.

NO PICTURES & AIRBRUSHING ALLOWED!

3. Size: Banner/Posters cannot exceed 3 feet in height and 10 feet in length.

4. Only 1 (one) entry per child/adult will be allowed. (Parents/Guardians are limited to verbal assistance only).

5. All banners/posters must be an individual effort and be free-handed originals.

6. First and last name must be on the back of all posters along with age.

7. Judging will be based on creativity, color and originality.

NO TRACED PICTURES PLEASE.

The grandstands will open at 4:00 pm. Adult general admission is $16. $2.00 off admission price for students, seniors 65 + and active Military. Children 10 and under are FREE.

Pits will open at 11:30 am for anyone who would like to partake in early paid practice which will run from noon to 3:00. Regular practice begins at 4:30. Sign-ins are from 3-4:15. Heats get underway at 6:00 pm.

For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR