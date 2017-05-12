NASCAR Trackside Live Stage Debuts at Charlotte

The monstrous mix of entertainment and racing action at Charlotte Motor Speedway will feature another historic debut during the 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder, as the sprawling new NASCAR Trackside Live stage comes to life. NASCAR Trackside Live will serve as a major fan attraction at SMI tracks this year with Charlotte’s 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder featuring NASCAR stars, rocking live music and a worldwide audience at Trackside Live in the speedway’s Fan Zone.

“Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has always been about giving our race fans ‘more,’” said Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. “NASCAR Trackside Live is going to deliver just that, with more driver access, more entertainment options, more live music and three worldwide broadcasts from the stage at Charlotte. There’s something for everyone at NASCAR Trackside Live. It’s going to be a real centerpiece for the Fan Zone experience at all of our tracks.”

NASCAR Trackside Live at Charlotte Motor Speedway will feature driver appearances from top stars as well as fun, family-friendly contests, concerts including world-renowned country duo Big & Rich and three live, one-hour “Trackside Live!” broadcasts on NASCAR.com.

The stage will also appear at upcoming races at:

Sonoma Raceway, June 23-25

Kentucky Speedway, June 7-8

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, June 14-16

Bristol Motor Speedway, Aug. 16-19

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sept. 22-24

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Oct. 6-8

Texas Motor Speedway, Nov. 3-5

Fans are encouraged to visit the stage throughout Monster Energy All-Star Race weekend May 19-20 and Coca-Cola 600 race weekend May 25-28. Additionally, fans are welcome to take in the “Trackside Live!’ broadcasts directly in front of the stage when the one-hour shows are filmed live. The shows go live at 12:45 p.m. May 20, 4:30 p.m. on May 27 and at 2:30 p.m. on May 28 as one final, spectacular lead-up to the 58th running of the venerable Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine.

Below is the NASCAR Trackside Live stage schedule for Charlotte’s 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder (subject to change):

Friday, May 19 : 1-7 p.m.

: Saturday, May 20 : 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

: Thursday, May 25 : 3-7 p.m.

: Saturday, May 27 : 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

: Sunday, May 28 : 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

