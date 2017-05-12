IMS - Tomorrow at the Track: Saturday, May 13

Information about the INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE (All times local)

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Ticket Office Open, IMS Credential Office Open

7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.: Public Gates Open

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: IMS Kids Zone Open, IMS Midway Open

8:05 a.m.: Pro Mazda Driver Introductions

8:15 a.m.: Pro Mazda Race #2 (50 Minutes)

9:20-9:50 a.m.: Indy Lights Qualifying

9:52 a.m.: USF2000 Driver Introductions

10:05 a.m.: USF2000 Race #2 (40 Minutes)

11-11:30 a.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Warm-Up

Noon-1 p.m.: Firestone Pin Distribution - Pagoda Plaza

12:35-1 p.m.: Sam Schmidt and Mario Andretti Race Semi-Autonomous Cars

1 p.m.: Indy Lights Driver Introductions

1:15 p.m.: Indy Lights Race #2 (70 Minutes)

2:50 p.m.: Cars to the Grid

2:55 p.m.: VIP Introductions

3-3:30 p.m.: Bronze Badge Grid Walk - Enter/Exit through Victory Podium and South Pit Gate. Kids with Junior Garage Credentials can participate in the grid walk if parent has a Bronze Badge. Kids cannot participate if parent has Bronze Badge but they do not have a Junior Garage Credential.

3-3:15 p.m.: Driver Introductions

3:26 p.m.: Invocation given by Mark Schuitema

3:27 p.m.: National anthem performed by Forever In Your Mind

3:43 p.m.: "Start Your Engines"

3:50 p.m.: Green Flag - actress Alicia Silverstone

3:50 p.m.: INDYCAR Grand Prix (85 Laps)

Post-Race: Post-Race Track Invasion, Victory View

TICKETS: General Admission: $30, kids 15 and under free. Reserved Seats: $41-$87, everyone regardless of age must hold a valid ticket.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 7 South Pedestrian, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 12

MEDIA GATE OPEN: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Media Gate

STANDS OPEN:

General Admission - Backstretch Mounds, Backstretch Family Mounds, Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds, Hulman North Mounds, Hulman South Mounds, Northwest Vista (Rows A-Z, Sec. 11-15) FLEX

Reserved - A Penthouse, B Penthouse, Corner 7, Corner 7 Wheelchair, E Penthouse, E Stand, H Stand (13-24), J Stand, North Vista Wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-10) as needed, Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock Penthouse (10-20), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Vista (1-5), South Vista Deck, Southwest Vista Deck, Wheelchair Accessible

Smoke-Free Stands - Northwest Vista (Sections 11-15)

PARKING LOTS OPEN (6:30 a.m.): Lot 1B - Paid Daily, Lot 2 - Paid Daily, Main Gate - Paid Daily, Lot 8 - Paid Daily, Turn 3 Pre-Paid Only, North 40 - Free Public Parking (while space remains)

ADA PARKING: Fans needing ADA accessible parking must purchase an ADA parking pass from the IMS ticket office to park inside the facility. All ADA parking inside the venue is reserved parking on Race Day. North 40 ADA parking is free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MUSEUM HOURS: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE with INDYCAR Grand Prix General Admission ticket or Reserved Seat ticket.

