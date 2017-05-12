Jostens Joins IMS Family, Will Supply Indianapolis 500 Winner’s Ring

Jostens was named today as the official champion's ring provider of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, supplying rings to winners of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, INDYCAR Grand Prix and Brickyard 400.

Jostens also will be the preferred jewelry and trophy supplier of IMS and will continue its relationship with INDYCAR and the Verizon IndyCar Series, supplying its Official Championship Ring and Official Fan Ring.

"We're proud to welcome Jostens to the IMS family and look forward to seeing our champions wearing their rings starting with this weekend's INDYCAR Grand Prix," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "These rings are a special part of racing history, celebrating one of the greatest victories in all of sports and forming a lifelong keepsake for some of our most celebrated drivers."

Jostens also designs and supplies the Pace Car Driver Ring, full field Starter Rings and Pit Stop Challenge Winning Crew Rings for the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. For the INDYCAR Grand Prix, Jostens will award a ring to the top three finishers. Along with supplying the winner of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 with a ring, Jostens also will provide the winner of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Lilly Diabetes 250 with a champion's ring.

"We are honored to partner with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to recognize championship performance on the track," said Chris Poitras, vice president of Jostens. "The ranges of events IMS hosts, and the broad base of fans they inspire, create some of the most memorable moments in sports."

Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Jostens has produced championship rings for college and professional sports teams and athletes for more than 60 years. The business is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Jostens is a subsidiary of Newell Brands and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 28 and for more information on the complete Month or May schedule at IMS.

