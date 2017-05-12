Bristol and Food City Continue Success In-Store Ticketing Program

In continuing to celebrate its long-term partnership, Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City are extending the special in-store ticket program to June’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals and two of August’s Night Races.



Beginning tomorrow, all Food City locations will offer tickets to two of the most popular weekends in racing. Tickets for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will be available at $40 for each day of racing with kids (12-and-under) at $10. Each ticket will serve as a pit pass to the event, allowing fans unparalleled access to watching teams work on their cars between rounds and giving them an opportunity to secure autographs from their favorite drivers.



Tickets are $60 for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Aug. 19 and $30 for the Aug. 18 Food City 300 XFINITY Series race. Kids’ tickets (kids 12-and-under) will be sold at $10 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and free for the NASCAR XFINITY Series event.



“Food City is an incredible community partner and we’re fortunate to have their support not only at the race track, but now in their stores by selling BMS tickets,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager for Bristol Motor Speedway. “The debut of the 25th anniversary spring ticket offer was a great success and we’re looking forward to expanding the program to include the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the 25th anniversary of the Food City 300 and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.”



All tickets will feature reserved seats selected by knowledgeable members of the BMS ticket office. Tickets will be sold at the front office of each Food City location. The tickets will then be emailed a few days following the purchase. The final day to purchase race tickets in-store will be Tuesday, June 12 for the NHRA weekend and Tuesday, Aug. 16 for America’s Night Race.



In addition, Food City will celebrate its 25th anniversary of sponsoring the August NASCAR XFINITY Series race, which comes just a few months after the company celebrated the same milestone with the Food City 500, April’s MENCS event. To honor this occasion, BMS has created a special edition logo for the Food City 300.



“We would like to thank our loyal customers and associates for their support in making the past 25 years possible,” said Steven C. Smith, President and CEO of Food City. “Bristol Motor Speedway is a strong pillar of our community and we’re proud to partner with them to make the Food City 300 weekend a highlight for our region.”



For more information, see the front office at your neighborhood Food City or visit www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

BMS PR