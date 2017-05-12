Almirola tastes apple bacon pie to promote the FireKeepers Casino 400

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 43 Ford Fusion for Richard Petty Motorsports visited the state of Michigan on Thursday to promote the upcoming FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 18 at Michigan International Speedway.

Almirola always enjoys his time in Michigan, but on Thursday he went to a place he has never been. And he might be making a return trip when he comes back.

The day started with a visit to FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek to thank all the employees for their hard work. The casino invited all its team members to a party and Almirola was the center of attention. Almirola signed autographs and took photos with the team members.

As the sponsor of the June Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, the casino strives to make the race a team event. But that mission does not start on race weekend. It is a year-long dedication. The party continues the casino’s strong involvement in NASCAR.

Then it was off to Detroit to taste some apple bacon pie. It earned the seal of approval from Almirola.

The track and Richard Petty have partnered together on a special ticket package in honor of the King’s 80th birthday. The package includes a grandstand ticket, a special question and answer session on race day with Petty and a slice of apple bacon pie.

Almirola was the first to sample the apple bacon pie. He liked it so much he asked for another pie on race weekend.

And the fans can even sing happy birthday to the seven-time champion.

Fans can purchase this special Pie with Petty package starting at $80 by calling 800-354-1010.

Almirola is looking forward to returning to Michigan, but the next he comes he will be at NASCAR’s fastest track. And he cannot wait to see the new stage format in action.

“I think the new stage racing is going to fit really well at Michigan International Speedway,” Almirola said. “The most exciting part about Michigan for the fans and drivers is the restarts. The track is so wide we end up four and five wide on the restarts battling for every inch of the racetrack.”

