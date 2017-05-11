Kenseth, Military Visit the Speedway

In a patriotic lead-up to the May 28 Coca-Cola 600, Matt Kenseth joined Fort Bragg servicemen and women on Thursday for pre-600 announcements at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kenseth – who in 2000 became the only rookie to ever win the Coca-Cola 600 – joined military members and Rep. Richard Hudson (R-8th NC District) in previewing the action-packed military pre-race show for NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine. Kenseth also spoke with NASCAR on FOX analyst Jeff Hammond before giving military members a high-speed ride around Charlotte’s iconic 1.5-mile superspeedway in a Toyota Camry pace car.

The speedway also announced Thursday that Channing Tatum will serve as Grand Marshal for the Coca-Cola 600. Tatum is the star of Steven Soderbergh’s summer heist film “Logan Lucky,” a movie filmed and set at the speedway that premieres Aug. 18.

Additionally, Charlotte's annual pre-race salute to the military features 600 soldiers on track with an unrivaled collection of military equipment and vehicles.

CMS PR