Event Schedule for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is Set

The weekend schedule for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the first race under Martinsville Speedway’s new state-of-the-art LED lighting system has been set.

Open practice for NASCAR’s biggest richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race will take place a week before the race, on Thursday, September 14. Pole Day is scheduled for Friday, September 22 and the race will take place on Saturday, September 23.

Practice will take place from 4-10 p.m. and there will be a practice session on Pole Day, starting at 5 p.m. with qualifying starting at 8.

Race day will kick off with the driver autograph session on the front stretch at 2:30 with the heat races to set the field starting at 4. The 200 lap feature is scheduled to start at approximately 7:30.

“Fans will get the same full day of action they’ve come to expect from the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, but with having the race under the lights, it gives them more flexibility in their day,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “They’re able to get stuff done around the house in the morning or take the kids to their games, and then head to the race track for an already exciting race that’s going to be even more exciting under the lights.”

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 regularly sees more than 80 Late Model Stock Car teams from around the country try to make the 40 car field. The day starts with three 25 lap heat races and a 25 lap “Last Chance” heat to set the field, followed by the 200 lap feature race.

The winner of the race takes home $25,000 and the iconic Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock trophy.

Last year, underfunded veteran Mike Looney held off three-time Whelen All-American Series National Champion and two-time Martinsville Speedway winner Lee Pulliam in thrilling fashion to claim his first victory at the historic track.

Tickets to the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are $30 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.