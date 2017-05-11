South Boston Speedway's Regular Season Point Battles Heat Back Up With Bojangles Twin 75s On May 20

After a long pause, South Boston Speedway’s regular season will roll back into action on Saturday, May 20 with a full slate of racing action in the Bojangles NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s.

The regulars were idle last week for the NASCAR K&N Series East visit to South Boston and two weeks before that, rain washed out the slate of racing.

The Late Models will pick up where they left off: in the middle of a hotly contested points battle.

Three drivers – Peyton Sellers, Philip Morris and Austin Thaxton – are bunched at the top, with just four points separating them. Sellers has 134 points, Morris 131 and Thaxton 130. Right behind them is Bobby McCarty with 122 points and Lee Pulliam with 120.

Morris padded his lead as South Boston’s all-time win leader by sweeping the opening-night doubleheader while Sellers and McCarty have a win apiece on the season. Morris now has a total of 59 career wins at South Boston.

The points battle isn’t quite as close in the Limited Sportsman Division, but it’s still close. David Latour Jr. sits atop the standings with 77 points with Trey Crews is second with 69 points followed by Dylan Saul with 65 and Boo Boo Dalton fourth with 62. Latour and Crews have split the victories in the division’s two races in 2017.

There is another tight battle raging in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division with three points separating leader Scott Phillips, second-place Harrison Walker and third-place Tyler Conner.

The Budweiser Hornets Division was the only regular series in action last weekend, supporting the K&N East double-header. Drew Dawson captured that race, but Tyler Crute, who won the first two races of the season, has a large lead in the points race.

A pair of 75-lap Late Model races will top the May 20 Bojangles NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s. In addition there will be a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Registration and pit gates open at 2:30 p.m., practice runs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and qualifying starts at 6 p.m. The first race gets the green flag at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 7-12. Kids ages six and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

