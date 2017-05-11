Racing Under the Lights is Back at Kingsport Speedway This Friday

After having last weekend off, short track racing under the lights is set to return this Friday, May 12 at Kingsport Speedway.

Intense racing action is scheduled in Late Model Stock Car, Modified Street, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Street divisions.

So far this season, the competition has been outstanding across all five divisions.

The Late Model Stock Car division’s on-track action has had fans up on their feet cheering on their favorite local star. Modified Street, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Street divisions have also provided some exhilarating short track racing thus far into the season.

“We’ve had some really great racing in 2017 at Kingsport Speedway,” said Karen Tunnell, general manager of Kingsport Speedway. “There have been countless nail-biting moments here at ‘The Concrete Jungle’ and we’re only three events in.”

Kres VanDyke currently leads the Late Model Stock Car division standings over Ronnie McCarty and Wayne Hale. VanDyke has won two of the four action-packed races, while McCarty and Robbie Ferguson also have victories.

Mark Christian sits atop the Modified Street standings, while Billy Ketron leads the way in Pure 4.

The Mod 4 division has been dominated by Kevin Canter this season. Canter has won all three races in the division and currently leads the point standings.

With one win on the season so far, Doug Austin leads in the Pure Street division.

Pit gates open on Friday at 2 p.m., grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying is set for 7 p.m. and racing gets underway at 8 p.m.

Adult admission is only $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking is also available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

Kingsport Speedway PR