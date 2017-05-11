Monster Energy & Pocono Raceway Partner For Free Friday

Thanks to Monster Energy, fans can enjoy all of the racing action and fun activities at Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 9 for free just by recycling any size Monster Energy can.



With Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, NASCAR XFINITY Series practice and the ARCA Racing Series General Tire #AnywhereisPossible 200, Friday has a bevy of on-track activity.



“This first of its kind initiative in NASCAR continues to showcase our dedication to our fans, partners and the environment,” said Pocono Raceway President & CEO Brandon Igdalsky. “We are thrilled to know that anyone who chooses to recycle a Monster Energy can will enjoy a great day of NASCAR and ARCA racing free of charge!”



Said Mitch Covington, Vice President of Sports Marketing for Monster, “Monster Energy is really pumped for Pocono weekend of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and we are glad to offer this fun way to come out and enjoy the event. Bring your friends, family and come on out.”



Your admission is free of charge with an empty Monster Energy drink can as is grandstand parking.



Fans can bring their Monster Energy can to be recycled at our redemption center outside of Fan Fair behind the grandstands. They will be given a ticket and can enjoy a Friday at the racetrack for free. In addition to the on-track action, Monster Energy will also be doing displays in the Fan Fair along with a number of vendors.



Pocono Raceway, along with Monster Energy and NASCAR will ensure all cans are recycled. Under the NASCAR Green umbrella, a comprehensive recycling effort has accounted for millions of bottles and cans being recycled annually thanks to designated bins in the grandstands, concourse, suites, garage, and campgrounds at almost every track NASCAR visits. For more information visit NASCAR.com/Green.

