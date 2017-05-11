Women Holding Strong at Bowman Gray

It was a little less than a year ago when Taylor Robbins of Winston-Salem took the checkered at Bowman Gray Stadium. Her victory marked the first time a female driver had won at the Madhouse in nearly 20 years.



Robbins followed up the win with two more, earning the Top Gun Award for the most Street Stock wins. She also led more laps than any other Street Stock competitor in 2016. But now in 2017, the points ladder for the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series has a heavy female presence.



Currently ranked sixth, Robbins started off the season with a second place finish. But climbing to the front during the first race was 18-year-old Amber Lynn of Walkertown, who finished fourth in the season-opening 20-lapper and then fifth just one week later. The performance boosted Lynn up to third in the points – the highest ranking of any rookie.



Now the biggest test of the season awaits them both – it’s the annual Whelen Street Stock 50. It’s the only time in 2017 that the Street Stock class will qualify for position, and an extra $400 will be on the line to the pole qualifier in the William E. Smith Trucking Pole Award.



The 50-lapper is also the only race of the year when the Street Stock class will utilize the infamous double-file restart cone, adding another element of strategy and competition to the already intense race.



Jeremy Warren of Winston-Salem currently sits on the top spot of the points ladder for the Street Stock Division after winning the first two races of the season. Brian Wall of Winston-Salem is right on Warren’s tail and looking for his first title.



In the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series, Burt Myers of Walnut Cove leads the way after an incredibly strong start to his season. Former champions Danny Bohn of Huntersville and Tim Brown of Tobaccoville tie for second, just six points back from Myers.



The points race for the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series looks like it’s shaping up to be a heated one. John Holleman of Winston-Salem and Derek Stoltz of Walkertown continue to remain tied for the lead.



And in the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series, Wesley Thompson of Advance and Chase Hunt of Lexington tie for the lead so far in 2017.



This Saturday Taylor Robbins, Amber Lynn, and their fellow Street Stock competitors battle in the Whelen Street Stock 50. Plus there will also be racing for the Modifieds, Sportsman, Stadium Stock, and Classic Modified Divisions.



Gates open at 6:00 for practice, and the first race begins at 8:00 PM – this Saturday night. Ticket prices, directions, and more information can be found online at www.bowmangrayracing.com or by calling (336) 723-1819.



BGS PR