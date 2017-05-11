Colts’ Legend Mathis To Drive Corvette Stingray Pace Car at INDYCAR Grand Prix

Indianapolis Colts legend Robert Mathis will drive the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe Pace Car at the fourth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mathis spent his entire 14-year National Football League career as an outside linebacker for the Colts, from 2003-16. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro in 2013 after leading the NFL in sacks. Mathis also was a star on the Colts' team that won Super Bowl XLI.

"Just when you think it couldn't get any better, the city known as the Racing Capital of the World grants me a bucket list opportunity!" Mathis said. "Colts, Pacers, Fever, 11, Indians and racing fans all over the world, I will be your official pacesetter this Saturday for the Grand Prix! #IAmIndyAndIndyisMe."

Mathis will kick off the Greatest Month in Racing by leading the field for the Verizon IndyCar Series race to the green flag on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at IMS. He will drive a 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe Pace Car that features:

460-horsepower (343 kW) LT1 direct-injected V-8 engine

Eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

Z51 performance package

Polished aluminum 19-inch front/20-inch rear wheels

Competition sport bucket seats

Performance data recorded

Selective magnetic ride control

Arctic white body color with unique GM design graphics package

Chevrolet has a storied history with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Chevrolet was founded in 1911, the year of the inaugural Indianapolis 500-Mile Race, and company cofounder Louis Chevrolet, along with brothers Arthur and Gaston, competed in early Indy 500 races. Arthur Chevrolet competed in the 1911 race, and Gaston Chevrolet won it in 1920.

"Robert Mathis is one of the most popular Colts ever, and his enthusiasm has made him a great ambassador for this city and its vibrant sports culture," said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president. "He's a perfect fit to lead The Greatest Drivers in Racing to the green flag at the INDYCAR Grand Prix. We're also grateful for our longstanding relationship with Chevrolet and can't wait to see the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe at the front of the field this Saturday."

Practice and qualifying for the INDYCAR Grand Prix take place Friday, May 12 at IMS, with the 85-lap race starting at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday, May 13.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the fourth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 and the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 28, and for more information on the complete Month or May schedule at IMS.

IMS PR