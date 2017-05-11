Speedway Children's Charities Offers Fun Mother's Day Weekend Activites

Speedway Children's Charities Texas can assist North Texans looking for some Mother's Day weekend fun as the organization takes part in two major fundraising events with "Laps for Charity" and "Roanoke Roundup."

Fans will get their first opportunity to drive their car around Texas Motor Speedway's newly repaved and re-profiled 1.5-mile speedway during "Laps for Charity" on Saturday.

The event runs from 5-10 p.m. and allows the public to take their personal vehicle or motorcycle around the speedway for three laps. The laps package, which is $40 with advance purchase or $50 the day the event, includes a commemorative "Laps for Charity" t-shirt. For an additional $10, fans can have their photo taken in Sunoco Victory Lane to celebrate their experience.

"Laps for Charity" also includes live music and an opportunity for car enthusiasts to display their vehicles as part of the car show. Admission is $10 per vehicle for those not purchasing a lap package. Tickets and additional information can be found by visiting www.scctexas.org.

Before heading to "Laps for Charity," fans can stop by neighboring Roanoke and enjoy "Roanoke Roundup." Speedway Children's Charities will serve as one of the two beneficiaries from the event that allows guests to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the "Unique Dining Capital of Texas."

The "Roanoke Roundup" is an all-day, steak cook-off where guests can enjoy a steak as well as an assortment of side dishes and desserts from the restaurateurs that make up the town known for its unique eateries.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and includes live musical entertainment, a classic car show and a kid's play area. The event is free and tickets for meals range from $10-$25 depending on side dishes, desserts and steak dinners.

For more information on "Roanoke Roundup" or to purchase tickets, visit www.roanokeroundup.com.

Speedway Children's Charities Texas, the official charity of Texas Motor Speedway, has continued to help the lives of children in the four North Texas counties it serves - Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant. The organization has raised more than $10.2 million in grants since its inception in 1997.

To learn more about the Texas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities, including upcoming events, please visit www.scctexas.org.

TSCC PR