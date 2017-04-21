Country music star Chase Bryant to play free concert before June 4 “AAA 400 Drive for Autism”

Chase Bryant, a Red Bow recording artist and a young rising star on the country music landscape, will play a free concert on the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza prior to the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on Sunday, June 4.

The AAA Stage at Victory Plaza will also host an appearance by Austin Dillon, driver of the Richard Childress-owned No. 3 AAA Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and other entertainment before the Sunday race.

Bryant, 24, has found early success on the country charts following the release of three popular singles, including “Take It On Back,” “Little Bit of You,” and “Room To Breathe.” Bryant’s second consecutive hit “Little Bit of You” rose to No. 3 on the country radio charts. His guitar-wielding Top 10 debut single “Take It On Back” spent 15 consecutive weeks on the “CMT Hot 20 Countdown,” seven weeks on the GAC Top 20 Country Countdown,” and was a “Top 20 Most Watched Video” on VEVO TV Nashville.

A native of Orange Grove, Texas, Bryant grew up in a musical family. His grandfather, Jimmy Bryant, played piano in bands led by Roy Orbison and Waylon Jennings, while two of his uncles, Jeff Bryant and Junior Bryant co-founded the country group Ricochet.

“From the time I was a kid, the only thing I wanted to do was play music,” Chase Bryant says. “I'm just the guy with the guitar. If I wasn't, I'd be the guy on the front row with his arm around his girl raising a glass to the guy onstage. No question. It's just who I am. Music is everything.”

Between dates performing with Brad Paisley’s “Life Amplified World Tour” in 2017, Bryant’s free concert will be held on the morning of June 4, prior to the 1 p.m. green flag for the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. The AAA Stage at Victory Plaza will be located near the Monster Monument presented by Smithfield behind the frontstretch grandstands at the Monster Mile.

The June 2-4, 2017, NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway includes the “Bar Harbor 200” presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2 and the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, June 3.

The Monster Mile is also hosting a NASCAR tripleheader weekend from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, including the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 1, the “Drive Sober 200” presented by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR