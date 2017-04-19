The Save Mart Companies Offer Lowest Price Tickets for Northern California NASCAR Fans

Sonoma Raceway and The Save Mart Companies have teamed up to offer Northern California race fans the lowest-price adult tickets and free kids tickets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 25.

For the seventh consecutive year, Sonoma Raceway and the family-owned supermarket chain will offer a Sunday reserved-seat ticket for NASCAR’s only stop in Northern California for just $45. In addition, tickets for kids 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket only at Save Mart Supermarkets and Lucky stores. That means a family of four could enjoy NASCAR in Sonoma for just $90, a savings of nearly $120.

The reserved seats are located in the Turn 9 Terrace, known for providing some of the best views of the road course. The Modesto-based company continues its commitment to NASCAR fans by offering the best value on Toyota/Save Mart 350 race tickets.

To ramp up the Chase the Savings, the Sonoma Raceway show car will make appearances at local Save Mart and Lucky stores throughout April and May. In addition, race fans can visit the Sonoma Raceway FanZone and enter to win a VIP package for the 2018 NASCAR event in Sonoma. The package includes tickets to the 2018 Toyota/Save Mart 350, upgrades, VIP parking, a GoPro Hero 4 and a hat signed by the 2017 Sonoma winner. More information can be found at SonomaFanZone.com/NASCARvip.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 tickets are now on sale in all Save Mart Supermarkets and Lucky locations. To find your nearest store location, visit SaveMart.com/locations or LuckySupermarkets.com. For more information about the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, June 23-25, visit SonomaRaceway.com/NASCAR or call (800) 870-RACE.

Sonoma Raceway PR