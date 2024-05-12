Rain Cuts Program Short, Danner Wins Usac Sprint Feature, Modified & Sportsman Features Get Rained Out After Qualifying Completed

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next weekend on Saturday, May 18, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman.

The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

The program will also include the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature race that was postponed by rain on May 11. That feature will be the first Modified race of the evening.

The Saturday, May 18 program will also see the second of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes, tickets for upcoming race events, or gift cards. The trivia night contests are very popular and a lot of fun!

Pit gates will open at 3:30 pm, with grandstand gates opening at 4:30 pm, warm-ups starting at 5:30 pm, and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 6:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The final race for the month of May is the first Thunder on the Hill Racing Series program of the year when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment presents the RICH MAR Florist Kubota High Limit Racing 410 Sprint Cars on Tuesday, May 28 starting at 7:30 pm with a rain date of Wednesday, May 29.

The program will be featuring some of the top 410 Sprint Car drivers in the country battling it out against the top Pennsylvania drivers in this high profile racing event on the high-banked one-third-of-a-mile raceway.

The 410 Sprint drivers will participate in time trials and qualifying races leading into the 35-lap $20,000 to win feature race. Rico Abreu was the winner in the first Kubota High Limit Racing appearance last season, after a great battle with Kyle Larson for the victory.

Adult grandstand tickets are $40, children 6-11 are $20, while kids 5 and under are free. Pit admission is $45, and no license is required. Advanced grandstand tickets for this event are available at www.tickethoss.com.

Vintage Modified and Sportsman cars will also join the racing program participating in a 15-lap feature event only.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE STARTING LINE-UP (MAY 11) (30 laps): Chris Gambler, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Ryan Beltz, John Willman, Frank Yankowski, Mike Laise, Kevin Graver Jr., Jon Kellner, Justin Grim, Nate Brinker, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Tim Buckwalter, Eddie Strada, Mike Gular, Louden Reimert, Brian Hirthler, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Whitmoyer, Jimmy Leiby, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Doug Manmiller, Eric Kormann, Ryan Watt, Michael Storms, Mike Lisowski, Kyle Smith, Duane Howard

DID NOT QUALIFY: Ron Haring Jr., Carroll Hine III, Ray Swinehart, Brett Kressley, Bryan Rhoads, Joe Funk, Bobby Trapper Jr., Chris Esposito, Eric Biehn, Darrin Schuler

HEAT WINNERS: Chris Gambler, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Kevin Graver Jr., Louden Reimert

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE STARTING LINE-UP (MAY 11) (25 laps): Troy Bollinger, Shannon Slaughter, Teague Miller, Zach Steffey, Mike Stofflet, Brett Grim, TJ Mayberry, Joey Vaccaro, Mark Mohr, Jesse Landis, Brett Gilmore, Logan Bauman, Mike Schneck Jr., Addison Meitzler, Logan Watt, Dylan Swinehart, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Mohr, Decker Swinehart, Ryan Graver, Parker Guldin, Kenny Bock, Nathan Horn, Ronnie Solomon

DID NOT QUALIFY: Gavyn Krupp, Colton Perry, Mark Gaugler, Kaitlyn Bailey, Stephen Laubach, BJ Jolly, Jesse Hirthler, Zane Roth, Steve Young

HEAT WINNERS: Dylan Swinehart, Zach Steffey, Teague Miller

RAPID TIRE USAC EAST COAST SPRINT FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIGGS DANNER, Steven Drevicki, Christian Bruno, Ed Aiken, Cameron Smith, Bruce Buckwalter Jr., Tommy Kunsman, JT Ferry, Alex Bright, Ron Helmick, Jason Cherry, Dalton Herrick, Scott Frack, Bobby Butler, Michael Smith, Matt Swift, Rich Carnathan, Thomas Radivoy

HEAT WINNERS: Christian Bruno, Alex Bright

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, May 17 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm.

Saturday, May 18 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 6:30 pm

Saturday, May 25 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Kubota High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series – $20,000 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm (Rain date 5/29)

Saturday, June 1 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR