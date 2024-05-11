NCDOT, Highway Patrol and Speedway Motorsports Announce Parking and All-Star Race Week Traffic Instructions

In preparation for the May 14-19 NASCAR All-Star Race week at North Wilkesboro Speedway (NWS), track, state and local officials want race fans and area residents to prepare for parking and increased traffic by providing safe and efficient travel recommendations.

For the smoothest possible entry to the speedway area, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and speedway are encouraging fans to purchase parking in advance, carpool and download the WAZE app for preferred routes to their respective parking lot.

Fans are asked to follow these five tips for the best experience:

PURCHASE ADVANCE PARKING – Ticketholders should reserve parking in speedway managed lots, either on-site or remote, in advance at NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com. DOWNLOAD WAZE – Fans should download the WAZE app at home before race week on mobile devices to find recommended routes to the track. CARPOOL / ARRIVE EARLY – Carpooling reduces traffic on the roads and makes parking more affordable per person. PLAN YOUR RACE DAY SCHEDULES AND PREFERRED TRAVEL ROUTE IN ADVANCE – To encourage guests to arrive early, at-track entertainment schedules are strategically-planned, giving guests plenty to do in the Fan Zone well before on-track activity begins. BE PATIENT – Fans should be patient with law enforcement agencies, parking attendants and each other in order to provide the best experience possible.

The NCDOT and NCSHP recommend the following routes to the speedway area:

Approaching NWS from I-40 E:

Take Exit 103 Morganton

Take Hwy 64 North to Lenoir

Take SR 18 (Wilkesboro Blvd)

Take SR 16 (North Carolina 16)

Head East on US Hwy 421

Follow NWS parking lot directions

OR

Take Exit 132 Taylorsville

Take SR 16 (North Carolina 16)

Head East on US Hwy 421

Follow NWS parking lot directions

Approaching NWS from I-40 W:

Take Exit for US Hwy 421 West in Winston-Salem

Take either Exit 276 Red White and Blue Road or Exit 277 Old US 421

Follow NWS parking lot directions

OR

Take Exit 170 for US Hwy 601 at Mocksville

Take Exit for US Hwy 421 West

Take either Exit 276 Red White and Blue Road or Exit 277 Old US 421

Follow NWS parking lot directions

Approaching NWS from I-77 N:

Take Exit 65 for SR 901 at Union Grove

Take SR 901 North to SR 115 North

Take SR 115 North to US Hwy 421 East

Follow NWS parking lot directions

OR

Take Exit 73B to US Hwy 421 West

Take either Exit 276 Red White and Blue Road or Exit 277 Old US 421

Follow NWS parking lot directions

Approaching NWS from I-77 S:

Take Exit 85 in Elkin to SR 268 East to North Wilkesboro

Take SR 18 South to BUS 421

Follow NWS parking lot directions

OR

Take Exit 73B to US Hwy 421 West

Take either Exit 276 Red White and Blue Road or Exit 277 Old US 421

Follow NWS parking lot directions

As fans approach the Speedway, reaching their designated Speedway Entrance and Parking Lot will be key for smooth ingress. Fans should enter the specific parking lot address on their pre-purchased parking pass into WAZE and follow the directions for the smoothest traffic flow.

Onsite Inbound Parking Directions

Entrance 1 will service Parking Lots 1; 1A; 1 VIP Physical Address: 200 Dan Call Road, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659 Directions to Lot 1: Hwy. 421 to Hwy. 115 (Exit 282) North to Speedway Road East (Turn Right) to Dan Call Road South (Turn Right) to 200 Dan Call Road, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659 (On Left)

Entrance 2 will service parking Lot 2, Lot 3, Media/Industry and TV Compound Parking Physical Address: 1850 Speedway Road, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659 Directions to Lot 2, Lot 3, Media/Industry and TV Compound Parking: Hwy. 421 to Speedway Road (Exit 277) West to 1850 Speedway Road, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659 (On Left)

Entrance 4 will service Lot 4; 4A Physical Address: 3337 Fishing Creek Road, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659 Directions to Lot 4: Hwy. 421 to Red, White and Blue Road (Exit 276) North to Old 60 West (Turn Left) to Fishing Creek Road East (Turn Left) to 3337 Fishing Creek Road, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659 (On Right)

Entrance 5 – To access Lot 5 guests must travel East bound on Hwy 421 South in order to access the newly paved NCDOT lane leading into parking Lot 5 Physical Address: US Hwy. 421 South Directions to Lot 5 From North: Hwy. 421 South to Lot 5 (Off Hwy. 421 On Right) From South: I-77 to Exit 73B (Hwy. 421 North) to Hwy. 115 (Exit 282) South (Turn Left) to Hwy. 421 South (Turn Left) to Lot 5 (Off Hwy. 421 On Right)



Offsite Inbound Parking Directions

Green Lot Physical Address: 4938 Fishing Creek Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 Directions to Green Lot From North: Hwy. 421 South to Hwy. 115 (Exit 282) South (Turn Right) to Fishing Creek Road North (Turn Left) to Green Lot on Left (4938 Fishing Creek Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659) From South: I-77 to Exit 65 (Hwy. 901 West) to Hwy. 115 North (Turn Right) to Fishing Creek Road East (Turn Right) to Green Lot on Left (4938 Fishing Creek Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659)



NCDOT will utilize overhead and portable message signs to alert motorists of problem areas and suggest alternate routes around incidents and congestion. The department advises motorists to check for real time traffic information by visiting DriveNC.gov from mobile devices. Area residents and motorists who are not attending NASCAR All-Star Race week events are encouraged to avoid the major roadways in the speedway area on event days.

Traffic maps are posted on North Wilkesboro Speedway’s website.

SCHEDULE:

NASCAR All-Star Race week will include five days or nights of entertainment at North Wilkesboro Speedway including:

Tuesday, May 14: zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Models Reverend 100

zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Models Reverend 100 Wednesday, May 15: zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Window World 125

zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Window World 125 Friday, May 17: All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck and Cup Series practice; the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear; Tim Dugger and Neal McCoy concerts

All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck and Cup Series practice; the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear; Tim Dugger and Neal McCoy concerts Saturday, May 18: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying and Wright Brand 250; NASCAR Cup Series qualifying heat races

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying and Wright Brand 250; NASCAR Cup Series qualifying heat races Sunday, May 19: Trackside Live; Warren Zeiders pre-race concert; NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets, camping and parking for all NASCAR All-Star Race week events including the zMAX CARS Tour can be purchased online by visiting www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans shopping for the best value can purchase a five-day, NASCAR All-Star Race week ticket package starting at just $259. The package includes all NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and zMAX CARS Tour races, qualifying and practice sessions, plus Tim Dugger, Neal McCoy and Warren Zeiders concerts and the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on X and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

SMLLC PR