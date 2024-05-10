Sonsio Extends Partnership with IMS, Title Sponsorship of Sonsio Grand Prix

Sonsio Vehicle Protection, an industry-leading provider of vehicle protection and warranty programs, has renewed its multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sonsio Vehicle Protection will continue as an Official Partner of IMS and the title sponsor of the Sonsio Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES road course race at the Racing Capital of the World.

“Sonsio shares our commitment to customer service and the fan experience, and we are ready to wave the green flag on the Sonsio Grand Prix,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We look forward to our continued relationship with Sonsio and partnering together for the Sonsio Grand Prix into the future when the NTT INDYCAR SERIES kicks off the Month of May at IMS.”

Said David Jones, CEO of Sonsio Vehicle Protection: “For over 40 years, Sonsio Vehicle Protection has been committed to ensuring that drivers recognize the dependability of the products we offer through our extensive network of dealers. We not only want consumers to have confidence in Sonsio’s brand, but also in those locations that we partner with to market and service our products. For us, it’s all about fostering partnerships to strengthen that trust. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce our continued collaboration with IMS.”

With a comprehensive lineup of vehicle protection plans, Sonsio offers industry-leading programs that cover tire and wheel road hazard protection, appearance protection, parts and labor warranties, mechanical advisory and other critical consumer services. These benefits provide vehicle owners with affordable and valuable coverages to keep their vehicles on the road safely and maximize the resale value by keeping the appearance of their vehicles like-new.

Sonsio Vehicle Protection serves more than 82,000 dealerships, F&I service providers, manufacturers, insurance companies, parts suppliers, retail chains and many independent retailers across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Importantly, customers recognize Sonsio’s network as the standard for coast-to-coast protection and peace of mind for the services and products sold. To learn more visit www.sonsio.com.

NBC’s live coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, May 11. Live streaming is available via Peacock. Audio coverage is available from the INDYCAR Radio Network on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.

IMS PR