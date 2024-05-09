USAC East Coast Wingless Sprints, Modifieds & Sportsman This Saturday at Grandview Speedway

A big triple-header program of stock car and sprint car racing action is planned for this Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, all part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

This Saturday’s big triple division race program features the only visit of the season from the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars joining the regular T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman program, making for a huge night of competition. The show will include qualifying events for all classes leading up to a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap features for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and USAC East Coast Sprints.

Saturday’s program will be the first in a series of race events recorded and produced by ATVN-TV. The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will be recording the race events this Saturday, with the race event broadcast to be shown on a tape-delayed basis. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday night at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8 /608 HD in Delaware County. Additional air dates and times of the races can be found at astound.com/ATVN. The 2024 season will be the 22nd year for ATVN at Grandview Speedway, and once again Randy Kane and Mike Feltenberger will handle the announcing on the broadcast.

This Saturday night prior to the racing program will be the Low Down and Dirty meet and greet hosted once again by Whippy and Jennifer Umbenhauer. The drivers scheduled to participate include Modified driver Chris Esposito, along with Sportsman driver Brett Grim, and USAC driver Bobby Butler.

The pre-race Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area from 4-5 pm and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers before the night’s program gets underway.

The Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprint Cars presented by Capitol Renegade travel into Grandview Speedway this weekend with a tremendous point battle already underway following their first two races of the year.

Joey Amantea is the point leader including a feature win to his credit, just five points ahead of Alex Bright, and twelve points ahead of Carmen Perigo who sits third. Just thirteen points behind in fourth is Steven Drevicki, followed by Bobby Butler in fifth who trails the leader by just sixteen points.

Winning the only other feature so far this season for USAC East was Briggs Danner who currently holds down sixth in the current standings and is the defending USAC East Coast series Champion.

Following three weeks of competition this season there have been three different winners in T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified action, with Mike Mahaney, Brett Kressley and Louden Reimert all reaching victory lane.

Jeff Strunk leads the point chase after three events and will be among three dozen drivers looking to score their first win of the year this weekend. Only the weather has been a repeat winner, with the last two Saturday’s falling to the weather.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division has been just as competitive, also seeing three different drivers going to the winner’s circle. Defending champion Logan Watt has scored a win along with two first time career winners in Gavyn Krupp and Colton Perry.

Adrianna Delliponti leads the point chase and the field of over forty T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division drivers seeking their first win this Saturday night.

Pit gates will open at 3:30 pm, with grandstand gates opening at 4:30 pm, warm-ups starting at 5:30 pm, and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 6:30 pm.

Just a reminder to all race teams and race fans of the 6:30 pm start time this week. Management will continue to keep a close watch on weather and track conditions, to see how long this time schedule will be in effect. Be sure to stay connected to the Grandview Speedway Facebook page or website at www.grandviewspeedway.com for up to date information on the starting times.

Adult grandstand admission is $25, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

This weekend’s activity actually begins on Friday, May 10, featuring the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action along with the Slingshots starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm, with grandstand gates opening at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Friday event.

The final race for the month of May is the first Thunder on the Hill Racing Series program of the year featuring the Kyle Larson/Brad Sweet Kubota High Limit Racing 410 Sprint Cars on Tuesday, May 28 starting at 7:30 pm with a rain date of Wednesday, May 29.

The 410 Sprint drivers will participate in time trials and qualifying races leading into the 35-lap $20,000 to win feature race. Rico Abreu was the winner in the first Kubota High Limit Racing appearance last season, after a great battle with Kyle Larson for the victory.

Adult grandstand tickets are $40, children 6-11 are $20, while kids 5 and under are free. Pit admission is $45, and no license is required. Advanced grandstand tickets for this event are available at www.tickethoss.com.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, May 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm.

Saturday, May 11 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 6:30 pm

Saturday, May 18 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 6:30 pm

Saturday, May 25 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Kubota High Limit Racing 410 Sprint Cars – $20,000 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm (Rain date 5/29)

Grandview Speedway PR