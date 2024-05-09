Lefty Guitarist Malina Moye to Rock National Anthem at NASCAR event at Sonoma Raceway

Get ready for a dose of rock ‘n’ roll energy as world-renowned lefty guitarist, singer and acclaimed songwriter Malina Moye takes center stage to perform the National Anthem for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway on June 9.

Lauded as a musical pioneer and one of the world’s top guitarists by Guitar World Magazine, she is a singular presence in the rock world and has received critical acclaim across the spectrum for her contributions to music culture. Moye’s musical narrative boasts an impressive and unique resume bolstered by her making history as the first African-American woman to play the National Anthem on guitar at a professional sporting event.

Her latest album “Dirty”, which landed at the top of Billboard’s Blues chart, was listed among the top five albums of the year on Guitar World Magazine’s Greatest Guitar Albums of 2023 list and in March, Moye was featured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center exhibit, marking a first of its kind showcase at the famous museum. Moye’s last album, Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on the same chart. Her meteoric rise has resonated with fans, with over 70 million impressions across social media platforms and streams.

Known for her electrifying performances, Malina Moye is set to kick off the racing action with an exhilarating rendition of the National Anthem that will prepare fans for the thunder about to erupt from the track. With her unique blend of rock, blues, and funk, Moye promises to deliver a performance that will inspire and captivate fans from start to finish.

Tickets and camping are available for NASCAR weekend at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE [7223].

Sonoma Raceway PR