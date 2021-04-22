$129,300 in Weekly Racing Bonus Awards Posted for 2021 Season at Stafford Speedway

New for the 2021 season Stafford Speedway has established a point fund for all 5 weekly divisions totaling $33,000 in awards. The top-10 finishers in each division will receive a payout at the end of the 2021 season with the top-15 finishers in the SK Modifieds® receiving a payout including $5,000 to the champion. Full Story

FloRacing Bonus - Stafford Speedway’s weekly live stream has moved to FloRacing for the 2021 season. With the move FloRacing has posted $40,000 in bonus awards for the 5 Stafford weekly divisions. Each division will have 4 events throughout the season in which the FloRacing bonus is available, starting Saturday with $250 going to each of the top 10 finishers in the Late Model feature. Full Story

Maybury Material Handling - For the 6th consecutive season Maybury Material Handling will provide a $150 weekly bonus to the winner of the SK Modified® feature and a $125 bonus to the winner of the SK Light Modified feature. Full Story

TickMike.com - New for 2021 TickMike.com has partnered with Stafford Speedway for the SK Modified® All-Star Showdown to run alongside the SRX series June 12th. In addition, TickMike.com has posted a $150 weekly bonus for the winner of the SK Modified® feature. Full Story

GRE6.com - Gaston Racing Enterprises (gre6.com) has posted weekly bonus awards for the runner-up in the SK Light Modified, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions paying $100, $75, and $50 respectively. Full Story

North American Motor Car - A new partner in 2021, North American Motor Car will be the official sponsor of the August 13th Senator’s Cup, a 50 lap SK Modified® event, and have also posted a weekly $100 bonus to the SK Modified® 3rd place finisher. Full Story

RAD Auto Machine - Long-time Stafford Speedway partner RAD Auto Machine has continued their support of the SK Light Modified, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions, sponsoring the 2021 Rookie of the Year program along with posting a $125 weekly bonus for the winner of the Limited Late Model feature. Full Story

New England Race Fuel - The official fuel supplier of all Stafford Speedway weekly divisions, New England Race Fuels Sunoco Brand will continue to award the top-3 finishers and highest finishing rookie with a $25 fuel certificate at every event. For more information about New England Race Fuel, please visit www.nerfinc.com.

NAPA Auto Parts - Synonymous with Stafford Speedway and iconic events such as the NAPA Spring Sizzler and NAPA SK 5K, NAPA Auto Parts will also sponsor the Rookie of the Year program in both the SK Modified® and Late Model division in 2021. Full Story

Paradiso Insurance - Another new partner to join the Stafford Speedway family in 2021, Paradiso Insurance will sponsor the Late Model 50 event scheduled for September 3rd and will also award the 3rd place finisher of each week’s Late Model feature with a $75 bonus. Full Story

Broad Brook Brewing - Along with producing Stafford Speedway’s new signature beer, Double Hooked Lager, available at the track and in surrounding stores, Broad Brook Brewing will award the winner of each week’s 30 lap Late Model feature with a $125 bonus. Full Story

Manley Performance Products - For the 2nd consecutive season Manley Performance Products will award a $100 bonus to the runner-up in both the SK Modified and Late Model features each week. Full Story

Northeast Race Cars - A new partner for the 2021 season, Northeast Races cars will award the winner of each week’s SK Modified feature a $150 bonus. Full Story

iRacing - The leader in online racing returns to Stafford Speedway’s contingency program posting a $125 bonus for the winner of each Friday’s Late Model division. Visit iRacing.com for more information.

Olson Apartments - For the 6th consecutive season, Olson Apartments will provide a $75 bonus to the 3rd place finisher in the SK Light Modified feature each week. Full Story

Bakers Wood Shop - After joining Stafford’s contingency program part way through the 2020 season, Baker’s Wood Shop returns in 2021 and will post a $75 bonus for the 3rd place finisher in each week's 20 lap Limited Late Model feature. For more information, please visit bakerswoodshop.net.

Speedway Meadows Driving Range - Another new partner for the 2021 season is the driving range located in the Stafford Speedway parking lot. The Speedway Meadows Driving Range will post a $75 bonus for the winner of each week's Street Stock feature. For more information, please visit the Speedway Meadows page on Facebook.

