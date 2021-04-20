U.S. 36 Raceway On Deck For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Making the first jaunt of the 2021 season into the “Show-Me State,” the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will go head-to-head with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at U.S. 36 Raceway on Friday, April 23.

Five previous events, just as many winners, have emerged. Gary Wright topped the inaugural visit on July 22, 2005. Absent from the steep banks until July 2, 2012, the victory went to the late Jason Johnson. Putting all by second place a lap down the following year, Johnny Herrera destroyed the field on May 17, 2013. Another run for the record books on April 26, 2019, Canada’s Thomas Kennedy flew past the leaders in traffic. Taking his 51st career National Tour victory on July 17, 2020, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. became the second Texan to win at the three-eighths-mile oval.

Friday’s event at U.S. 36 Raceway marks the 111th for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network in Missouri. The event is co-sanctioned with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Warps. It is the first of a two-night swing for the Missouri Region, which heads for Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. on Saturday, April 24.

Friday, April 23, opens at 6:00 P.M., with racing getting underway at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $25 for adults, $8 or Youth 6-12, and free for kids five and under.

U.S. 36 Raceway is located at the U.S. 36 and MO 33 Junctions. The track's physical address is 9850 MO-33 in Osborn, Mo. From I-35, take U.S. 36 West approximately seven miles, then turn north to the track. More information on the high-banked oval, the complete lineup of events, and event tickets can be found online at http://www. us36racewaydirttrack.com

Friday is $3,000 to win, $400 to start. Mufflers are not required. Draw for Heat Race lineups will be open each night from 6:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. with the Driver’s Meeting at 6:35 P.M. (CDT). Draw is $20. ASCS Membership is not required to compete.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series & ASCS Warrior Region

Where: U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.)

When: Friday, April 23, 2021

Times and Other Info:

Pits Gate: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $25

Youth (6-12): $8

Kids 5 & Under: Free

ASCS PR