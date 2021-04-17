Rain Takes Saturday At Salina Highbanks - Sunday At Creek County Speedway Is On

Having already received several rounds of heavy rain since Wednesday night, Friday's persistent rainfall has forced officials at the Salina Highbanks Speedway to cancel events on Saturday, April 17 with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region present by Smiley's Racing Products.

Turning focus to Creek County Speedway, Sunday, April 18, is presented by Terry Mattox Promotions and includes Non-Wing Champ/305 Sprint Cars and NOW600 Sooner Dwarf Cars. Gates open at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 5:15 P.M. Racing gets underway at 6:00 P.M. (CDT).

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth 11-14. Kids 10 and under, as well as all Military, get in the grandstands free of charge. Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223).

Fans who cannot attend can watch online at http://www.racinboys.com .

