New Championship Format, Points Fund Checks for 36-Race Season

Thirty-five years of Hell Tour tradition has given the Dirt Late Model and Modified worlds some of the best short-track racing available anywhere in the United States. 2021 marks the DIRTcar Summer Nationals’ next evolution of that same great competition in an all-new championship format and an upgrade in prize money.

Traditionally, Late Model championship chasers competed in every race on the schedule for the $25,000 title. This year, each Late Model driver’s best 31 finishes over 36 scheduled races will be counted toward the overall points championship. For their efforts, a new points fund system has been implemented that could award the champion a potential $36,000.

For each race completed above 25, an additional $1,000 will be added to the champion’s check, making the potential for $36,000 to be awarded to the victor. Each of the other spots inside the top-10 will follow suit, with different amounts being added to each position’s check as more races past 25 are completed. At its maximum, the runner-up in final points could take home over $14,000 with over $10,000 going to third.

A grand total of 36 Late Model and 35 Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals shows will make up the 2021 schedule, each shown live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene, spanning seven competitive weeks (eight with the possible make-up week, Aug. 11-15) at 36 different tracks in nine states from June 15 to Aug. 21. One final track has joined the schedule on both sides to complete a list of four brand-new tracks to the tours this year.

Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY, will kick off Week #5 and host both tours for the first time in track history on Tuesday, July 13. The 3/8-mile red clay oval precedes another track debut at the newly constructed Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, IN.

Seven weekly points fund checks will also be awarded this year – $2,000 going to the points champion of each week, tallied from the first race of the week to the final.

The Summit Modifieds will stick to their traditional championship format in 2021, counting each driver’s best 10 races of the 35 scheduled. A $5,000 check will again be awarded to the points champion at season’s end, crowned for the first time ever in the state of Michigan at Merritt Speedway on Aug. 21.

The championship chase begins with the first race at Brownstown Speedway in Indiana on June 15. Catch all 36 races at the track or live from your home with a Platinum or monthly FAST PASS subscription to DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

Combined tour schedules:

Week #1

Tuesday, June 15 | Brownstown Speedway | Brownstown, IN

Wednesday, June 16 | Peoria Speedway | Peoria, IL

Thursday, June 17 | Kankakee County Speedway | Kankakee, IL

Friday, June 18 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Saturday, June 19 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Sunday, June 20 | Plymouth Speedway | Plymouth, IN

Week #2

Wednesday, June 23 | LaSalle Speedway | LaSalle, IL

Thursday, June 24 | Spoon River Speedway | Canton, IL

Friday, June 25 | Sycamore Speedway | Maple Park, IL

Saturday, June 26 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

Sunday, June 27 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL

Week #3

Wednesday, June 30 | Beaver Dam Raceway | Beaver Dam, WI (Late Models only)

Thursday, July 1 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA (Late Models only)

Friday, July 2 | The Dirt Oval at Route 66 | Joliet, IL

Saturday, July 3 | Fayette County Speedway | Brownstown, IL

Sunday, July 4 | Lincoln Speedway | Lincoln, IL

Week #4

Tuesday, July 6 | Knox County Fair Raceway | Knoxville, IL

Wednesday, July 7 | Belle Clair Speedway | Belleville, IL

Thursday, July 8 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Friday, July 9 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL

Saturday, July 10 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL

Sunday, July 11 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

Week #5

Tuesday, July 13 | Lake Cumberland Speedway | Burnside, KY

Wednesday, July 14 | Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

Thursday, July 15 | Thunderbird Raceway | Muskegon, MI

Friday, July 16 | Hartford Speedway | Hartford, MI

Saturday, July 17 | Oakshade Raceway | Wauseon, OH

Sunday, July 18 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN (Modifieds only)

Week #6

Wednesday, July 21 | Randolph County Raceway | Moberly, MO

Thursday, July 22 | Springfield Raceway | Springfield, MO (Late Models only)

Friday, July 23 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO (Late Models only)

Saturday, July 24 | Clarksville Speedway | Clarksville, TN

Sunday, July 25 | Richmond Raceway | Richmond, KY

Fri-Sat, July 30-31 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL (Modifieds only)

Week #7

Wed-Sun, Aug. 11-15 | Make-Ups

Week #8

Wednesday, Aug. 18 | Butler Motor Speedway | Quincy, MI

Thursday, Aug. 19 | I-96 Speedway | Lake Odessa, MI

Friday, Aug. 20 | Tri-City Motor Speedway | Auburn, MI

Saturday, Aug. 21 | Merritt Speedway | Lake City, MI