King Of the Mountain, Layne Schranz, Partners With Crossfit Icon, Rich Froning, Jr., For the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Layne Schranz’s success on America’s Mountain is well-documented and now CrossFit legend, Rich Froning, Jr., has taken notice. Froning Jr.’s brand, Mayhem Nation, will adorn Schranz’s No. 7 Chevrolet SS as the primary sponsor for the 99 th running of the world-renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Having earned the title of ‘Fittest Man on Earth’ four times with his CrossFit exploits, Froning, Jr. is also a passionate racer and thrill seeker, often found taking on challenging endeavors. The partnership is a natural fit, given that Mayhem Nation is partnering with the fearless Schranz, a driver known for routinely breaking the hair-raising 10-minute barrier as he charges up a 14,115-foot mountain with a reckless abandon, in what is often referred to as one of the most dangerous races in the world.

The synergy between the two is ubiquitous and the addition of Mayhem Nation to Schranz’s No. 7 Chevy SS is a splendid complement to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which stands tall as the second oldest race in the world and, certainly, one of the toughest. A high-speed 156-turn, 12.42-mile journey to the summit awaits competitors as they line up to battle more than just Colorado’s thin air. The lack of air alone slows drivers’ reflexes and saps their mental and muscle strength, while weather is also a factor due to the elevation. Snow is a possibility, even through the summer, while thunderstorms with winds gusting up to, and over, 100-miles per hour are common.

Mayhem Nation’s founder and chief executive officer, Rich Froning, Jr., is as excited to sponsor Schranz’s No. 7 Chevy as Schranz is to scamper up the 14,115-foot mountain.

“I love any sport in its extreme form and have always been a racing fan,” Froning, Jr. said. “The Pike’s Peak international Hill Climb is fascinating and there is nothing else like it in the world. Mayhem Nation is very excited to partner with Layne Schranz for this year’s race to the clouds.”

Schranz has an affinity for the mountain that hovers over his hometown of Colorado Springs and his success on it is extraordinary. 2021 will mark his 28 th start at the Race to the Clouds and, following his win a year ago, he is the reigning Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Open Division Champion. More impressive, however, is that the driver nicknamed ‘Fast Layne’ has finished on the podium 12 times in the last 15-years and boasts four wins.

While some racers may slow down as they age, the 49-year-old Schranz has picked up speed, collecting two wins (2020 and 2016) and two podiums (third in 2019 and second in 2017) in just the last five-years.

While Schranz’s hall of fame stats have cemented his legacy at Pikes Peak, his focus lies solely on the upcoming June 27 th race.

“I’m honored and extremely excited to join the Mayhem Nation family and represent a world-class champion like Rich Froning, Jr. on Pikes Peak,” Schranz said. “I love his approach to getting the most out of life, especially when it comes to faith, family, fitness and serving others. We appreciate Rich’s belief in our team and we’re focused on having a successful Peak week.”

Schranz and the No. 7 Mayhem Nation Chevrolet SS will take to the mountain for the event’s opening practice session on Tuesday, June 22 nd . The 99 th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will take place on Sunday, June 27 th . Please visit: www.ppihc.org for more details on how to view the race.

To learn more about Layne Schranz, please visit: www.layneschranz.com

Please visit www.MayhemNation.com to find online CrossFit programs to help you train just like Rich Froning, Jr.

Twitter: @LayneSchranz | @CrossFitMayhem

Instagram: @LayneSchranz | @TheCrossFitMayhem

Facebook: @LayneSchranzRacing | @CrossFitMayhem