DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion Moffitt makes his third start of the ARCA Menards Series season in the No. 46 Ford Fusion on Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The 20-year-old is coming off of his career best finish of third at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway six weeks ago.

The Trinity, N.C. driver will make his third career start at the 2.5-mile track and sixth superspeedway start overall this weekend. His best finish at Talladega came last season in a sixth-place effort after starting 21st. In 2019, an oil line failure ended Moffitt's day after 41 laps.

Crew chief Derek Smith has called one previous race at Talladega in his career, which was a sixth-place result with Moffitt in 2020.

There will be no qualifying for the General Tire 200. The starting grid will be set by 2020 car owner points plus provisionals.

Click here for Moffitt's career statistics. Moffitt on Talladega: "The last six weeks since our race at Phoenix have felt like forever. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel of the No. 46 Fusion and see if we can better our third-place run. The superspeedway races are two of my favorite races on the schedule and ones that I feel confident heading into. I would love to get my first ARCA win at Talladega!"