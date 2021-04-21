DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

Racing News
Wednesday, Apr 21 47
DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Talladega Superspeedway
 

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion

  • Moffitt makes his third start of the ARCA Menards Series season in the No. 46 Ford Fusion on Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The 20-year-old is coming off of his career best finish of third at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway six weeks ago.
  • The Trinity, N.C. driver will make his third career start at the 2.5-mile track and sixth superspeedway start overall this weekend. His best finish at Talladega came last season in a sixth-place effort after starting 21st. In 2019, an oil line failure ended Moffitt's day after 41 laps.
  • Crew chief Derek Smith has called one previous race at Talladega in his career, which was a sixth-place result with Moffitt in 2020.
  • There will be no qualifying for the General Tire 200. The starting grid will be set by 2020 car owner points plus provisionals.
  • Click here for Moffitt's career statistics.

Moffitt on Talladega: "The last six weeks since our race at Phoenix have felt like forever. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel of the No. 46 Fusion and see if we can better our third-place run. The superspeedway races are two of my favorite races on the schedule and ones that I feel confident heading into. I would love to get my first ARCA win at Talladega!"

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Super DIRTcar Series Poised to Write New Chapter in Big Block Modified Racing History JACK OF ALL TRADES: Series Standout Jack Lehner is Deciding His Own Destiny by Racing, Working, and Going to School Full-Time »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top