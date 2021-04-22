Caregility Uses NASCAR Program to Give Back to Healthcare Workers

Caregility, a company dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of its Caregility Virtual Care Platform, is using its NASCAR program and relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing to make an even bigger impact on the healthcare industry. The Caregility Cares program—which started last year as a simple way to recognize healthcare heroes by placing their name on race cars has now grown to provide financial support for aspiring healthcare workers.

In February 2021, Caregility launched the Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarship. The program was designed to grant five aspiring healthcare workers with a $5,000 scholarship to aid in their pursuit of higher education degrees in the field of medicine. The program targets high school seniors, undergraduate and graduate students who are either healthcare workers or dependents of healthcare workers. With applications steadily rolling in ahead of the May 31st deadline, Caregility realized the demand for assistance greatly exceeded their funds. Looking for a way to raise more funds to grant a sixth scholarship, Caregility turned to its NASCAR program with Chip Ganassi Racing.

“As we continue to face the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire world can agree on the importance of our healthcare professionals,” said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. “These individuals bravely work on the front lines to keep their communities safe, while potentially putting themselves at risk. It takes a special individual to devote their life to helping others through a career in nursing or any of the medical fields. At Caregility, we have the distinct honor to work with these individuals every day, and we can’t do enough to repay them for their service. With the Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarship, we look to make an impact on these individuals by relieving some of the burden and financial stress of working toward a degree.”

Caregility will serve as the co-primary sponsor of the No. 42 Chevrolet with their sister company, Yorktel, during this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Race fans who would like to support the sixth scholarship for an aspiring healthcare worker can watch Caregility’s social channels for additional ways to support the fund, including participating in an online auction in early May. Additional details will be available at Facebook.com/CaregilityCares and at Twitter.com/Caregility.

Applications remain open for the initial round of Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarships. Applications are due by May 31, 2021. Current healthcare workers and their dependents who are interested in the program can learn more and apply here. Scholarship recipients will be announced in June 2021.

Caregility PR