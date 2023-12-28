Clyde Hart Memorial 200 Entry Blank Now Available

The 2024 Clyde Hart Memorial 200 entry blank has been posted on the ASA STARS National Tour website at www.starsnationaltour.com

The Clyde Hart Memorial 200 is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, February 12-13 at New Smyrna Speedway. The event will serve as the season-opening race for the 2024 ASA STARS National Tour season. The Clyde Hart Memorial will be tri-sanctioned with the ASA Southern Super Series and the David Rogers Super Late Models as part of the World Series of Asphalt point’s championship.

The 2024 Clyde Hart Memorial will take place prior to any on-track activity at Daytona International Speedway, with ASA STARS National Tour hauler parking scheduled for 9:00am Monday morning, February 12. ASA pre-tech opens at 10:30, followed by three on-track practice sessions.

Tuesday, February 13 sees pit gates opening at 10:00am, with a drivers meeting set for 1:00pm. ASA STARS Go Fas Racing Pole Qualifying is scheduled for 4:30, with a Last Chance Qualifier (if needed) at 6:00.

A full field on-track autograph session is scheduled for 6:30, with the ASA STARS National Tour Clyde Hart Memorial 200 set to go green at 7:30.

NewSmyrna Speedway Entry Blank

After traditionally being contested during the summer since its inception in 1999, the Clyde Hart Memorial was moved to February during the World Series in 2021 as the first of two 100-lap Super Late Model races during the week. For the first time, last year’s race opened the 2022 Southern Super Series points season.

Florida legend and former NASCAR Weekly Racing Series national champion David Rogers won the inaugural Clyde Hart Memorial in 1999, a 125-lap event as part of the FASCAR Sunbelt Super Late Model Series. Former NASCAR Slim Jim All-Pro Series champion Wayne Anderson is the winningest driver in the race’s history, with five victories to his credit. NASCAR Cup Series star William Byron has won the Clyde Hart Memorial the last two years.

For more information on the ASA STARS National Tour, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: ASA STARS National Tour | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR