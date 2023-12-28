Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton & others break records in F1 in 2023

After the 75th Formula One Championship, VegasInsider.com collected all of the records that were broken throughout the season. To highlight a few, Max Verstappen broke the record for the most races won in a season (19), most consecutive wins in a season (10), most consecutive points scored (1004) and most championship points in a season (575). On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton extended his record for the most total career points (4639.5) as well as the record for the most points-scoring races (290) and most laps (5455).
To see the full list of the 40+ records achieved by drivers, constructors and engine manufacturers, have a look below.
MAX VERSTAPPEN
Max Verstappen became only the second driver ever to win 3 formula 1 championships by the age of 26 after Sebastian Vettel (Vettel won 4 titles by the time he was 26)
Max Verstappen clinched his championship win with the the highest # of races remaining - 6, tying Michael Schumacher who also clinched his win with 6 races remaining in 2002
Max Verstappen joined a group of only 10 other drivers who have ever won 3 or more Formula 1 championships and he is currently tied for 6th place with 5 other drivers for the most overall championships won (Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are tied for #1 win 7 wins each)
Max Verstappen joined a group of only 4 other drivers with 3 or more consecutive championship wins (Schumacher, Fangio, Vettel, Hamilton) and he is currently 5th overall (Michael Schumacher is #1 with 5 consecutive championship wins between 2000 and 2004)
Max Verstappen broke his own record for the most races won in a season with 19 wins in 2023 (previously he set a new record in 2022 with 15 wins); Verstappen also broke Alberto Ascari’s record that has not been broken since 1952 - the highest percentage of wins in a season - Ascari won 6 races out of 8 with a percentage win rate of 75% and Verstappen won 19 out of 22 with a percentage win rate of 86.36%
Max Verstappen broke the record for the most consecutive races won in a season since he won 10 races in the 2023 season, thus he broke Sebastian Vettel’s record of 9 consecutive wins from 2013
Max Verstappen also joined the top 5 of the drivers with the most consecutive seasons with at least one Grand Prix win, he is currently tied for 5th place with Nelson Piquet with 8 seasons (Michael Schumacher is #1 with 15 consecutive seasons with at least one win)
Max Verstappen joined a group of only 4 other drivers with more than 9 fastest laps in a season - he has 9 fastest laps in 2023, tying for 3rd place with Mika Häkkinen (Michael Schumacher and Kimi Räikkönen are tied for #1 with 10 fastest laps in one season with Räikkönen achieving this feat twice)
Max Verstappen broke his own 2021 record for the most podium finishes in a season - 21 (his 2021 record was 18), and he joins Lewis Hamilton as the only driver to have 17 or more podium finishes in three different seasons (Hamilton had 17+ podium finishes record-breaking 5 times)
Max Verstappen joined the top 4 of the drivers with the most consecutive podium finishes with 15 podium finishes between Abu Dhabi GP 2022 and Italian GP in 2023, tying for 3rd place with Fernando Alonso (#1 is Michael Schumacher with 19 consecutive podium finishes between 2001 and 2002)
Max Verstappen is now the #2 driver with the most consecutive podium finishes from first race of a season (he had 14 podium finishes between Bahrain GP and Italian GP, which makes his second only to Michael Schumacher who had 17 podium finishes in the 2002 season)
Max Verstappen has come closer to breaking Lewis Hamilton’s record for the most consecutive points finishes (48) - Verstappen’s current run started in 2022 at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and is still ongoing with 41 consecutive point finishes
Max Verstappen broke Lewis Hamilton’s record for the most consecutive points scored (998) - Verstappen’s current run started in 2022 at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and is still ongoing with 1004 consecutive points scored
Max Verstappen has come closer to breaking Lewis Hamilton’s record for the most consecutive race finishes (48); Verstappen’s current run started in 2022 at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and is still ongoing with 41 consecutive race finishes
Max Verstappen broke Nigel Mansell & Sebastian Vettel’s record for the most wins from pole position in a season from 1992 (9 wins from a pole) - Verstappen has achieved 12 wins from pole position in 2023
Max Verstappen broke his own record of most championship points in a season (he previously held the record with 454 points achieved in 2022, and he has achieved 575 points in 2023)
Max Verstappen climbed up in the rankings for scoring the most hat tricks (thus pole, win and fastest lap in one race) - he did so 6 times in 2023, bringing his career total to 11 and putting him in 3th place overall, tying Jim Clark (Michael Schumacher is #1, achieving hat trick on 22 occasions); Verstappen also climbed up in the rankings for scoring the most grand slams / chelems (thus pole, win, fastest lap and led every lap) - he did so 2 times in 2023, bringing his career total to 4 and tying him for 5th place with 4 other drivers (Jim Clark is #1 with 8 grand slams)
Max Verstappen equaled Jenson Button’s record for the most pit stops by a winning driver in one race (6) at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix (Button did so in 2011 at the Canadian Grand Prix)
LEWIS HAMILTON
Lewis Hamilton extended his record for the most total career points as well as the record for the most points-scoring races(his number of points after the 2023 championship is: 4639.5 and his number of points-scoring races is: 290 )
Lewis Hamilton extended his record for the most laps (5455) and the longest distance led (27 776 km)
Lewis Hamilton increased his record for the most podium finishes (currently 197)
Lewis Hamilton extended his record as the driver with the most pole positions, bringing his total to 104 at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton also became the driver with the most pole positions at the Hungarian Grand Prix with 9 poles
Lewis Hamilton increased his number of total fastest laps to 65 (+4 in 2023), and he is currently second only to Michael Schumacher with 77 fastest laps
OTHER DRIVERS
Nico Hülkenberg extended his record as the driver with the most races without a podium (out of 203 entries and 200 starts, his best result has been the 4th place)
Lando Norris equaled the record for the the most career podiums without a win (he is currently tied with Nick Heidfeld with 13 podiums without a win (+7 in 2023 season)
Lando Norris also extended his record for scoring the most points without a win - he has had 633 points out of 104 entries
Valtteri Botas has extended his record of most career points without being a world champion - he has scored 1797 points without winning, 10 of those in 2023
Esteban Ocon broke his own record for the most driving penalties in one race, getting 5 violations at the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix
Also at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, George Russell, Liam Lawson and Lance Stroll equaled the record for the most pit stops by any driver with 7 pit stops, tying with Alain Prost who had 7 pit stops at the European Grand Prix in 1993
At the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, a record for the most overtakes in a single lap was set - 63 (previously it was 45 overakes) as well as a record for the most pit stops in total - 89
CONSTRUCTORS & ENGINE MANUFACTURERS
Red Bull Racing joined the top 5 of the constructors with the most Formula 1 driver championships won - Red Bull is tied for 5th place with Williams (7 championship wins) and #1 is Ferrari with 15 championship wins
Red Bull Racing is now in 1st place for the most championship points in a season with 860 points scored during 2023 season
Red Bull Racing broke McLaren’s record (11) for the most consecutive wins as a constructor - Red Bull Racing won 15 races between Abu Dhabi 2022 and 2023 Italian Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing broke Mercedes’ record for the most wins in a season - Mercedes won 19 races in 2016 and Red Bull Racing won 21 races in 2023
Ferrari increased their record as the constructor with the most podium finishes - they have had 807 finishes
Ferrari increased their record as the constructor with the most wins - they have won 243 times (+1 win in 2023)
Ferrari extended its record as the constructor with the most races started - they have had 1074 starts since 1950
Ferrari extended its record as the constructor with the most consecutive starts - this record has been going from the 1982 Italian Grand Prix and has not stopped, bringing their total to 730 consecutive starts
Honda RBT broke Mercedes’ record for the most wins in a season as an engine manufacturer (Mercedes had 19 wins in the 2016 season and Honda RBT had 21 wins in the 2023 season)
Ferrari extended its record as the engine manufacturer with the most overall Grand Prix wins, bringing their total to 244