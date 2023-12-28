Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction to Offer the Frank Tiegs Collection Featuring 28 Examples of Vintage American Muscle Cars

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer the Frank Tiegs Collection, which includes some of the most significant 1960s and 1970s American muscle cars, at the 2024 Scottsdale Auction held January 20-28 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Twenty-eight vehicles from the collection will cross the auction block with No Reserve during the nine-day event, including rare and desirable examples across the Ford, Mercury, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Dodge and Plymouth marques.

“The Frank Tiegs Collection is a remarkable offering with a number of highly collectible vehicles from the golden age of American muscle cars, each in stunning condition,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “It’s not only the diversity, but the rarity of the vehicles, that makes this a standout collection. Many of them, like the several HEMI’s in the collection, including the 1971 Plymouth HEMI ’Cuda (Lot #1331) and the 1971 Dodge HEMI Challenger (Lot #1103.2), were limited production and meticulously restored to their original specs.

A 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird (Lot #1331.1) featured in the collection is powered by its original matching numbers 426/425hp HEMI engine with dual 4-barrel carburetors, paired with the original 727 TorqueFlite automatic and the original A36 performance axle package. Refinished in the original Alpine White exterior, this HEMI is accompanied by the Fender Tag decoding, Registry Certificate, original owner’s manual, owner history and the visual report by Mopar authority Dave Wise.

Two Ford Mustang Boss 429s are among the most coveted in the Tiegs Collection including a Black Jade 1969 Boss 429 (Lot #1332) equipped with its matching-numbers engine and rear end as well as a 1970 Boss 429 (Lot #1330) that is one of only 43 of the 500 custom-built models painted in Grabber Green. An original 1967 Shelby GT500 (Lot #1332.1) is also being offered with No Reserve. It is powered by a 428ci V8 Police Interceptor engine paired with a matching-numbers 4-speed manual transmission and Traction-Lok rear end. Finished in Dark Moss Green, this GT500 is one of only 64 produced in this paint and trim package.

“The Frank Tiegs Collection will be one of our most talked about and sought-after offerings in Scottsdale,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “These vehicles not only represent some of the best examples in vintage muscle cars but are chance to own a special piece of our American heritage.”

General Motors is also well-represented in the Frank Tiegs Collection featuring a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko COPO (Lot #1330.1) that is one of just three Camaros personally sold by Don Yenko for use in NHRA Drag Racing programs. It is powered by its L72 427/425hp engine and features Don Yenko’s name on the documentation, which includes the dealer package file. Also representing Chevrolet in the offering from the Frank Tiegs Collection is a 1969 Chevelle COPO (Lot #1329.1) and a 1970 Chevelle SS LS6 (Lot #1329) finished in Cranberry Red over a matching medium red vinyl bucket seat interior.

Another General Motors vehicle from the collection is a 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air III (Lot #1031) famously known as the “Psychedelic Judge.” Finished in Mint Turquoise, this GTO boasts a distinctive exterior adorned with factory Judge decals in blue, orange and pink, and is paired with a red bucket-seat interior. What makes this car truly unique is its deviation from the standard color combo for a factory WT1 Judge option. Classified as one of 75 GTO Judges finished in Mint Turquoise in 1970, it stands out as an accidental one-of-one with the red interior as the Mint Turquoise GTOs were intended to feature black or Sandalwood interiors.

The Frank Tiegs Collection also features these highly coveted American muscle cars:

