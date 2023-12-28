Rahal Ducati Moto Adds Third Bike To 2024 Supersport Program

Team owners Bobby and Graham Rahal, who announced the formation of Rahal Ducati Moto just two months ago, confirmed today they are adding a third bike to their Rahal Ducati Moto (RDM) team.

2022 MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Champion Corey Alexander will join the RDM stable aboard a Ducati Panigale V2 in the MotoAmerica Supersport class, alongside teammates PJ Jacobsen and Kayla Yaakov. However, his bike will carry a different primary sponsor, Kentucky-based Roller Die and Forming, a Custom Roll Form Manufacturing company.



The three-rider team, which has five-time AMA Champion, 2009 World Superbike Champion and MotoGP race winner Ben Spies as team principal, is set to make its mark in the upcoming MotoAmerica season, which commences with the 82nd running of the historic Daytona 200, a non-points-paying Supersport race that will take place at Daytona International Speedway, March 7-9.



Quotes:



Graham Rahal, Rahal Ducati Moto Co-Owner:

"After discussions with the team and our partners, we recognized that introducing a third bike to the RDM team would bring an advantage in our inaugural year in MotoAmerica. With three riders providing valuable feedback to the technicians, it accelerates our learning curve and boosts our overall competitiveness. Corey's track record as a proven winner and champion reinforces our belief that incorporating this third bike will contribute to our success in the Supersport class."



Ray Hammons, President of Roller Die and Forming:

"We have closely followed Corey's journey over the past several years, always believing in his impressive talent. Our confidence in his abilities has only strengthened over time. Consequently, the decision to support Rahal Ducati Moto in fielding a third bike with Corey at the helm is not just a strategic move but underscores our commitment to fostering home-grown talent. We can't wait to see Corey aboard his Ducati in Daytona in March!"



Ben Spies, Rahal Ducati Moto Team Principal:

"We're really happy to announce Corey on the team and having a third bike will add another set of data points which can only be a positive. I've been friends with Corey for a while, he's shown his talent in winning the Superstock Championship back in 2022, and everyone has a lot of respect for him and the Alexander name. We're excited to put this all together."



Corey Alexander:

"I’m super excited for the opportunity to join the Rahal family on this new endeavor in the MotoAmerica Supersport class. It’s been a long time since I’ve ridden a middleweight bike but I’m ready for the challenge and looking forward to being a part of the progression of this entire effort. I have to extend a special thanks to Ray and everyone at Roller Die & Forming for the tremendous support. It’s going to be a fun year alongside PJ and Kayla!"