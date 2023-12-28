Monster Energy AMA Supercross Celebrates 50th Anniversary as 2024 Season Kicks off at Angel Stadium in Anaheim

The world’s most competitive off-road motorcycle racing series returns home to Angel Stadium of Anaheim for Round 1 of the 17-race Supercross series, part of the 31-event SuperMotocross World Championship series stretching from January to September. 2024 marks the 50th anniversary season of Supercross racing in America and this year’s opener will be the 81st race held at Angel Stadium as Supercross visits multiple times a year.

Chase Sexton: As the 2024 season opener looms, the chatter has been shared among a top group of racers all in contention for a title run in the new year. Arguably one of the most competitive fields in history is headlined by defending 2023 Supercross champion, Chase Sexton, who enters Anaheim with a new look as he joins Aaron Plessinger on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. The target will be on Chase and his #1 plate all season long, but expectations will be high when the gate drops on January 6.

Jett Lawrence: New to the 450 Class, rookie sensation Jett Lawrence looks to build off his momentum after taking the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship crown this past fall and the $1M cash prize. Look for Jett and Chase to push each other to the top of the leaderboard this season.

Eli Tomac: The unbreakable Eli Tomac will make his highly anticipated return to racing in Anaheim after rupturing his Achilles at Round 16 of the 2023 Supercross season, rendering him inactive for the rest of the year. The devastating injury cost Eli a Supercross title to Chase Sexton and eliminated his chances at the first SMX title.

Jorge Prado: Big news out of Spain this off season as the defending MXGP World Champion has announced he will try his luck in the United States and compete in the first three rounds of the 2024 Supercross season. Anaheim 1 will be Jorge’s first time racing Supercross in a stadium, but the young Spaniard cannot be ignored as a contender in the premier class after claiming his first MXGP World Title in 2023.

The Chase Pack: There are four defending Supercross champions lining up in Anaheim looking to add to their collection of titles in 2024. Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac lead the charge but on their heels is two-time champion, Cooper Webb, and 2018 champion, Jason Anderson. Webb enters 2024 with a new look and new bike, hoping the Yamaha machine can set him back on the path of winning. Anderson extended his contract with Kawaski for 2024 after a highly successful 2022 season and eventful ’23, he will be out for revenge in the new year.

A plethora of racers will be vying to crack the podium and top-5 finishes, all of which can be on the top step on any given night. Ken Roczen of Germany is coming off a stellar fall after taking second in the SuperMotocross World Championship. Hunter Lawrence, brother to Jett, moves into the 450 Class after taking the 250 crown in Supercross and Motocross in 2023, he’ll look to have a big rookie year. Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Barcia, and Christian Craig are all expected to compete for valuable points and podium positions as they build toward the coveted SuperMotocross Playoffs and Final in September.