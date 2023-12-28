Turner Racing Honda Targets Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Glory with Lowe and Renshaw

Team Owner Mike Turner:

“For 2024, I really wanted to concentrate on a two-rider effort and slim down the team a bit to give us the best shot at winning. The chemistry Trent and Evan have built training with Cory is something that will prove a real asset to the team. I’m excited to have Trent return and look forward to seeing how much more he will grow as a racer. And I really like to give new talent a shot, and after watching Evan the past couple of years, signing him was an easy choice for me.

“I want to thank Chase Saathoff and Morgen Mischler along with Bryan Bigelow and Kenny Coolbeth for their contributions to the team the last couple years, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

“I must also take the time to thank American Honda for another year and letting us represent such a great band as well as our title sponsor, Mission Foods, for all they do for our team. We’re also bringing back a host of other fantastic partners, including Castrol as the team’s official oil, United Rentals, Helmet House, Shoei Helmets, Cortech Leathers, Sidi Boots, and RP Race Exhaust.

“I am really excited for the effort we have put together alongside our partners for the 2024 season. I think it’s going to be an exciting year.”

Turner Racing Honda presented by Mission Foods will be support by:

Castrol, United Rentals, Helmet House, Cortech Leathers, Sidi Boots, Shoei Helmets, 100%, Fasthouse, GUTS Racing Seats, RP Race Exhaust, R-Nyne Designs, Motion Pro, Dallas Honda, New South Construction Supply, Team Masonry, Roof Systems, Finish Line Home Services, and Cory Texter Racing.