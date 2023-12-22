Drag Racer Bruce Larson To Showcase Authorized “Dragonsnake Cobra” At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2024 Show Jan. 19-20, 2024

Legendary Drag Racer Bruce Larson is making a return to the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in a big way. The 1989 NHRA Funny Car champion will be showcasing a new Shelby Cobra “Dragonsnake” at the event to be held here at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Friday, January 19 and Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The Dragonsnake that Larson is bringing to the show has been painted and letter just like the original 1963 “Costilo and Larson” Shelby Cobra that began the most-successful Drag Racing Shelby Cobra of all-time with him behind the wheel.

The orginial Dragonsnake was a special edition of the Shelby Cobra and just eight cars in this line were outfitted with that performance package. The new car has a much-more powerful Ford V-8 engine than his original car.

At the show goers will see an authentic representation of what was a truly-significant Drag Racing machine and it has been assigned a factory number (CSX2800) by Shelby American, Inc..

Shelby American, Inc. has recently authorized the building of five new Shelby Cobras by Legendary G.T. Continuation Cars in Roaring Spring, PA, and each of these cars has a selling price of $750,000. The car that Larson will bring to the show is the first one in this new series.

The original Shelby Cobras, built by Carroll Shelby and his workers at Shelby American, that were an early 1960s issue are now worth over $1 million each.

Larson will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs both days of the show as will NASCAR legend Ken Schrader. Jimmy Spencer, will be making a guest appearance on Satuday at the show.

Legendary car owner Bob Weikert will be remembered in a special tribute located inside the main entrance in D-Hall. Weikert’s career as a car owner will be featured with several of the famed Weikert’s Livestock No. 29 Sprint Cars on display and many past drivers in attendance. The exhibit will also include a 400-foot wall of photos from his career as a car owner.

On Friday night at 8 PM the annual Aqua Duck Water Transport sponsored Ms. Motorsports competition will begin. Last year 24-year-old Lindsey Garl of Reading, PA was choosen the winner over 16 contestants.

The 2024 Ms. Motorsports will again receive $2,500, second $500 and third $250. A fan voted best in bathing suit winner will pick up $500 as well. Immediately following the competition, a special post-event party will be held at the stage area featuring music, food and beer specials.

The popular, free racers seminars will return in the newly enlarged for 2023 seminar room. The RAACE Foundation Big-Wheel races, which featured a record amount of entries in 2003, will be held in the stage area on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

The Hilton Gardens and Hampton Inn, located on the same property as the Expo Center, have been selected as this year’s show host hotel. Special room rates at the nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort Hotel are available at a discount rate at motorsportstradeshow.com

Exhibitor space, sold out in 2023, remains available by contacting Dan Sammons at 609-888-3618. Go to motorsportstradeshow.com for a schedule of events that will continue to be updated.

AARN PR