Klotz Synthetic Lubricants and Cometic Gasket Become Sponsor for Davey Hamilton Jr. For the 2024 Season

The winningest pavement sprint car driver in the United States in 2023 and two leaders in motorsports performance will team up in 2024. Davey Hamilton, Jr. will carry support from Klotz Synthetic Lubricants and Cometic Gasket throughout a busy season which includes the entire 2024 USAC Silver Crown championship, competing in Winged Sprint Car action with Must Racing Series and the Southern Sprint Car Series, plus major events such as Colorado National, Pink Lady Classic and the second annual Open Wheel Showdown in November.

“I first was introduced to Bob (Gorman) and his team by Irish Saunders from Hoosier Tire to get Klotz involved into the inaugural Open Wheel Showdown,” Hamilton said. “The event was a great success for what I was wanting to accomplish for our sport as a whole. To have Klotz Synthetic Lubricants and Cometic Gasket a part of my program is great as I know we are going to all help each other grow our short track racing world!”

For over 60 years, racers and performance enthusiasts around the world have relied on Klotz to grab the checkered flag. Founder John C. Klotz Jr., raced in USAC against many of the legends of the sport such as

Mario Andretti, AJ Foyt, and Parnelli Jones. Cometic Gasket, Inc., founded in 1989, is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the automotive performance, powersports, original equipment and remanufactured engine Industries.

For more information, visit www.cometic.com and www.klotzlube.com Davey Hamilton, Jr. can be followed at @daveyhamiltonjr on all major social media platforms.

Davey Hamilton Jr. PR