Jimmy Spencer Is Coming To The Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2024 Show Jan. 19-20, 2024

Jimmy Spencer, a winner NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck divisions, will be making a guest appearance at the 2024 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in 2024. The two-day PPB Show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA on Fri., Jan. 19 and Sat., Jan. 20, 2024.



Spencer will be on stage for what promises to be a provocative, revealing in-depth interview session with PPB Motorsports Show announcer Paul Szmal on Saturday, January 20 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.



Jimmy Spencer followed his father Ed into racing. He started driving Late Models in Pennsylvania. He captured his first win in the Late Model division at Port Royal, PA Speedway in 1976. He moved to NASCAR Modifieds at Shangri-La, NY Speedway, then branched out to bigger events throughout the Northeast.



In 1984, Spencer, who by this time had earned is nickname, “Mr. Excitement”, won NASCAR Modified Tour titles in 1986 and 1987.



Spencer’s next move was to the then Busch, now Xfinity, Series, where in 211 starts, he won 12 times. He then moved to the NASCAR Cup series in 1989 and in 1994won the Daytona Pepsi 400 and just weeks later the Talladega DieHard 500.



Before he retired he also added a NASCAR Truck series win to his resume. Spencer then became a TV celebrity, with reoccurring appearances on several NASCAR themed magazine format programs. He’s most known on television for his “crying towel” segments.



Fans will have the opportunity to connect with Spencer one-on-one at the show from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for autographs and conversation.



Spencer, now 66, will join fellow former NASCAR Cup multi-time winner Ken Schrader at the PPB Show.



On Saturday at 12 noon, Schrader will take to the stage to talk about his career, his recently published book “Still Racing” and take questions from fans in a special One-On-One presentation.



Schrader will also be available for autographs, photos and book signing on Friday at the show from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday following the stage presentation from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.



Legendary car owner Bob Weikert will be remembered in a special tribute located inside the main entrance in D-Hall. Weikert’s career as a car owner will be featured with several of the famed Weikert’s Livestock No. 29 Sprint Cars on display. The exhibit will also include a 400 foot wall of photos from his career as a car owner.



Nearly 200 race cars of all kinds will once again be on display. Many speedways and organizations will use the show to announce their plans for the new season.



The Aqua-Duck Water Transport sponsored Ms. Motorsports 2024 will be held on stage starting at 8 p.m. on Friday. The 2024 winner will again receive $2,500. Following the competition, a special post-event party will be held at the stage area featuring music, food and beer specials.



The RAACE Foundation Big-Wheel races, which featured a record amount of entries in 2003, will be held in the stage area on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.



The popular, free racers seminars will return on Friday and Saturday in the newly enlarged for 2023 seminar room. A complete schedule will be announced by the first of the year.



Exhibitor space, sold out in 2023, remains available by contacting Dan Sammons at 609-888-3618 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Show information including hotel rooms and entry forms for the Ms. Motorsports competition are available at motorsportstradeshow.com.

